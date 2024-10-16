Who is Neetu David, Indian spin icon inducted into ICC Hall of Fame alongside Alastair Cook & AB de Villiers?

Former India spinner Neetu David, renowned for holding the record for the best bowling figures (8/53) by a woman in an individual Test innings, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Former India spinner Neetu David, renowned for holding the record for the best bowling figures (8/53) by a woman in an individual Test innings, was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame on Wednesday. She is only the second female cricketer from India to receive this honor, following the induction of former captain Diana Edulji last year.

David, who currently serves as the chairman of selectors for the Indian women's team, had a remarkable career with over 100 international appearances, including 10 Tests and 97 ODIs, as a prolific left-arm spinner. She joins South African and England legends AB de Villiers and Alastair Cook in this prestigious recognition.

At 47, David stands as the second-highest wicket-taker for India in ODIs with 141 wickets, and she was the first female player from the country to reach the milestone of 100 wickets in the 50-over format. One of her standout achievements includes topping the wicket-taking list at the 2005 World Cup, leading India to their first-ever final.

"It is truly an honour to be inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, something that I consider to be the highest recognition available to anyone who puts on their national team jersey," David said in an ICC release.

"This comes after a lifetime of dedication to this great sport, and it caps a very special journey for me to get to this point. To be considered a Hall of Famer alongside the greatest players that ever lived is humbling, and I am thrilled to be part of this exclusive club," she added.

After delivering impressive performances in domestic cricket for Uttar Pradesh, Neetu David made her international debut for India at just 17 years old in a Test match against New Zealand in Nelson in 1995. She showcased her talent by taking four wickets in that match and earned a spot in the ODI leg of the tour, where India triumphed in the New Zealand Women's Centenary Tournament.

David rose to prominence in late 1995 with a remarkable bowling performance of 8/53 against England in Jamshedpur, a record that still stands as the best individual bowling spell in a single innings of a women's Test. Despite India's narrow two-run loss in that match, David's performance solidified her status as a key player.

Throughout her career, David excelled in Test cricket, claiming 41 wickets in 10 matches. However, it was in ODIs where she truly shined, amassing 141 wickets in 97 matches at an impressive bowling average of 16.34. She retired from international cricket in 2006 but made a brief comeback two years later, participating in the Asia Cup and India's tour of England.

Neetu David played her final domestic match in 2013, concluding an illustrious career by leading Railways to victory in the 2012–13 Senior Women's T20 League title.

Alastair Cook represented England in over 250 international matches, making his most significant impact in Test cricket. He retired in 2018 as England's all-time highest run-scorer and century-maker in Tests, having captained the team to notable successes both at home and abroad.

AB de Villiers, who enjoyed a stellar 14-year career, scored over 20,000 international runs across all three formats. Known affectionately as "Mr. 360," he excelled in Test and T20I cricket while setting South African records for the fastest fifty, century, and 150 in ODIs, earning a reputation as one of the most destructive batters in cricket history.

The ICC Hall of Fame, launched in January 2009 as part of the global governing body's centenary celebrations, will honor the Class of 2024 with a special series of engagements in Dubai this week, coinciding with the conclusion of the Women's T20 World Cup.

ICC Chief Executive Officer, Geoff Allardice said, "Once again, we find ourselves celebrating not only truly great players, but elite innovators, record-breakers and passionate competitors that excelled on the field of play during their glittering international careers.

"Beyond their remarkable statistics spanning all formats of the game, all three have made significant contributions to the way the game is played today and are worthy additions to the ICC Hall of Fame."

