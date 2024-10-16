'Banned from talking about India in dressing room': Pakistan A skipper Haris' sensational revelation (WATCH)

Mohammad Haris, the captain of the Pakistan A cricket team, has shockingly revealed that his squad is under strict instructions not to discuss India in their dressing room as they prepare for the upcoming Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup.

Mohammad Haris, the captain of the Pakistan A cricket team, has shockingly revealed that his squad is under strict instructions not to discuss India in their dressing room as they prepare for the upcoming Men's T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup. This ban comes as Pakistan A gears up to face India A in their tournament opener on October 19, amidst high expectations and pressure from fans and cricket enthusiasts.

Haris shared this information during a video that has since gone viral on social media, stating, "Aapko ek baat batau. Pehli dafa hoga ke iss dressing room mei Bharat par baat karne pe pabandi hai (I will tell you one thing; it's the first time ever that we are not allowed to talk about India in the dressing room)." The captain emphasized that this approach is intended to alleviate the mental pressure associated with the long-standing rivalry between the two cricketing nations.

The 23-year-old wicketkeeper-batter, who has already represented the senior Pakistan team in 6 ODIs and 9 T20Is, explained that focusing solely on the match against India can create unnecessary stress for the players. He noted, "We don't have to think (only) about India; we have to think about other teams as well. I have been in the (senior) Pakistan team, played the last World Cup as well. It creates so much pressure that mentally you are thinking about India, India. We have to face other teams as well."

"So this team is currently banned (from talking about India). We have not talked about India so far in the dressing room. Not just India, we have to respect other teams as well," he added.

This strategic decision highlights a shift in mindset as the team aims to respect and prepare for all their opponents in the tournament, which also includes UAE and Oman in their group. Haris reiterated the importance of focusing on the broader competition rather than getting caught up in the excitement and pressure of facing India.

On the other side, India A will be led by middle-order batsman Tilak Varma, who has already made a mark at the international level with four ODIs and 16 T20Is under his belt. He will be supported by opener Abhishek Sharma, who has been appointed as Varma's deputy.

As the tournament approaches, both teams are expected to bring their best to the field, but with Haris's candid revelation, it is clear that the Pakistan A team is adopting a unique approach to manage the expectations and pressures surrounding their high-stakes match against their rivals. The opening match on October 19 will not only serve as a test of skills but also as a barometer for the mental resilience of both teams in a format that often emphasizes the need for mental fortitude and focus.

