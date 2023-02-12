White wedding for Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic: Couple set to marry again on Valentine's Day in Udaipur

India's T20 captain Hardik Pandya and his wife, Natasa Stankovic, are reportedly set to renew their wedding vows on Valentine's Day 2023 in Udaipur. Here's all you need to know about their 'white' wedding.

Days after KL Rahul and Axar Patel tied the knot, India's T20 captain Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic are reportedly set to renew their wedding vows on Valentine's Day this year in Udaipur, Rajasthan. According to reports, the couple, who got hitched in a low-key affair wedding on May 31, 2020, will have a grand 'white' wedding in the desert city on Tuesday (February 14).

Also see: Sultry pictures: 10 times Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sizzled in sexy swimwear

According to reports, both Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic, who had a court marriage three years ago, have been toying with the idea of a grand and lavish wedding for some time now, and the love birds are said to be excited about getting hitched again. The couple was blessed with their baby boy Agastya in July 2020.

The Indian cricketer and model-turned-actor's wedding ceremony will reportedly start on February 13 and go on till 16. Pre-wedding festivities like Haldi, Mehendi and Sangeet are expected to occur before the grand 'white' wedding, and reports claim preparations for the traditional affair kickstarted in November last year.

According to reports, Natasa Stankovic is expected to wear a pristine white Dolce and Gabbana gown for the main ceremony. Other details regarding what Hardik Pandya would be wearing, the venue decor, food to be served, guests invited, etc., still need to be known.

Also see: 10 ravishing photos that prove Hardik Pandya's wife Natasha loves black and white outfits

While no official confirmation has come from either Hardik Pandya or Natasa Stankovic, fans of the couple are already excited about the idea of them renewing their wedding vows in a grand affair.