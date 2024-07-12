Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    What would be Virat Kohli's qualifications if a CV was needed in cricket?

    If a CV was required in cricket, here's what Indian Cricketer Virat Kohli's would look like.

    Virat Kohli has established himself as one of the greatest cricketers of his generation through consistent performance, remarkable records, and leadership skills. The Indian cricketer is one of the most celebrated batsmen in the history of the sport. The Right-handed batsman is known for his aggressive style and exceptional technique. He also holds numerous records, including being one of the fastest players to score 8,000, 9,000, 10,000, and 11,000 runs in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

    If a CV was required in cricket, here's what Virat Kohli's would look like

    • Under-19 World Cup winner
    • One Day International World Cup winner
    • Champions Trophy
    • T20  World Cup winner
    • Won Asia Cup 3 times
    • Won ICC Test Match as caption 3 times
    • ODI World Cup player of the tournament
    • Named T20 World Cup player of the tournament 2 times
    • No.1 ranking in all 3 formats of cricket (T20, ODI, Test)
    • Won ICC cricketer of the year 2 times
    • Named ICC ODI cricketer of the year 3 times
    • ICC Test cricketer of the year
    • ICC Cricketer of the Decade
    • ICC ODI cricketer of the Decade

    Virat Kohli has served as captain across formats, leading India to significant victories, including Test series wins in Australia and a strong showing in ICC tournaments. He is focused on aggressive and positive cricket, influencing a new generation.

