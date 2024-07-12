Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant: Wedding costs family whooping Rs. 5000 Crore; Read on ATG
    Amrita Ghosh
    First Published Jul 12, 2024, 10:39 AM IST

    After months of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar and Europe, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are set to tie the knot on Friday, July 12. The much-anticipated wedding will take place at the Jio Centre in Mumbai's BKC, drawing an illustrious guest list that includes Bollywood stars, global politicians, tech magnates, and even American reality TV personalities.

    Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and Nita Ambani, will marry Radhika Merchant, daughter of businessman Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

    The event promises a star-studded attendance, including former UK Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, futurist Peter Diamandis, artist Jeff Koons, self-help guru Jay Shetty, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, and ex-Canadian PM Stephen Harper. Among the high-profile attendees are Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, who have already arrived in Mumbai.

    Bollywood will be well-represented at the wedding, with appearances from Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, and Alia Bhatt, who participated in the pre-wedding festivities. Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan are also expected, alongside Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, Aishwarya Rai-Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sara Ali Khan.

    According to a report in Outlook, the wedding's estimated cost is a staggering ₹4,000-5,000 crore, which is merely 0.05% of the Ambani family's net worth. In contrast, an average Indian family typically spends a significantly larger percentage of their savings on weddings.

    ALSO READ: Aamir Khan's HIT film 3 Idiots was remade in Mexico as 3 Idiotas? Read details

    As the wedding day unfolds, the city of Mumbai is abuzz with anticipation for this monumental event, reflecting the grandeur and influence of the Ambani family. The union of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant not only celebrates their love but also showcases a blend of tradition and modernity, epitomizing the extravagance associated with high-profile Indian weddings.

    Last Updated Jul 12, 2024, 9:28 AM IST
