'What a journey it has been' - Rohit Sharma on completing 15 years of international cricket

Rohit Sharma made his international debut in 2007. Since then, he has been sensational for Team India and has lauded his incredible journey so far.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma is one of the most prolific Indian cricketers to date, holding numerous international cricket records across formats. Having made his debut in 2007, he did struggle to make his mark in the circuit. However, he gradually transformed himself into one of the most reliable Indian cricketers across formats and is also one of the most celebrated Indian cricketers in the modern day. On Thursday, he completes his 15 years in international cricket. To celebrate the occasions, he has thanked his fans, besides lauding his journey so far as an incredible one.

Rohit sent out a post on his social media handles, which was captioned, "𝟭𝟱 𝘆𝗲𝗮𝗿𝘀 in my favourite jersey 👕". The post read, "Today I'll be completing 15 years of international cricket since I made my debut for India. What a journey it has been, surely one that I'll cherish for the rest of my life."

"I just want to thank everyone who has been a part of this journey and a special thanks for the people who helped me become the player that I am today. To all the cricket lovers, fans and critics, your love and support for the team are what gets us over those hurdles we all inevitably come across," concluded Rohit.

Since his debut in 2007, Rohit has left his mark in international cricket. He has scored 3,137 Test runs in 77 innings at an average of 46.13, including eighth centuries, a double ton and 14 50s, with a top score of 212. In the ODIs, he has accumulated 9,283 in 223 at 48.6, including 29 centuries, three double tons and 44 50s, along with a world record top score of 264. As for T20Is, he has collected 3,313 in 117 at 32.17 and a strike rate of 139.55, including four centuries and 26 50s. His top score in the format happens to be 118.