Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara explains how he managed to find form in the longest format?

    Cheteshwar Pujara is back to the Indian side after some time, managing to regain his form. But how did he find his mojo back? He explains....

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara explains how he managed to find form in the longest format?-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Leicester, First Published Jun 23, 2022, 11:10 AM IST

    Charismatic Indian top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara is finally back to the Indian side after months of absence, following his poor form in the longest format. However, he is back to the side for the England tour, much to the delight of the Indian fans. However, how did he regain his form, and who or what does he credit for the same? It is worth noting that he had an incredible stint in the County Championship 2022. Playing for Sussex, he amassed the most runs, scoring 720 in eight innings at a bradmansque average of 120.00, including four centuries, with a top score of 203. Undoubtedly, he has credited the stint for transforming him and regaining his lost mojo.

    In a video posted on social media by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pujara said, "It's about playing as many first-class games as possible, and for me, that experience was essential. When you want to get back into form, when you want to get back that rhythm, when you have that concentration, you must have some long innings. So, when I was playing for Sussex, I could do that. When I had my first big knock against Derby, then I felt that my rhythm was back, my concentration, and everything was falling in place. Yeah, I had a perfect time with Sussex."

    ALSO READ: IND VS ENG 2022 - PUJARA, PANT, BUMRAH AND KRISHNA TO REPRESENT LEICESTERSHIRE IN WARM-UP TIE

    Also crediting his Ranji Trophy 2021-22 stint, Pujara noted, "In the three games I played for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, I found my rhythm, knew that I was batting well. It was about getting a big score. So, when I had that in my first game, I knew everything was back to normal. [I was] finding my footwork, the back lift was coming along well."

    "After that, I wanted to enjoy my game and contribute to the team's success. The most important thing is having a good time on the field. I love this game and enjoy playing cricket, so whenever I am on the field, I want to try and make the most of it," concluded Pujara.

    Last Updated Jun 23, 2022, 11:10 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna to represent Leicestershire in warm-up tie-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Pujara, Pant, Bumrah and Krishna to represent Leicestershire in warm-up tie

    Ranji Trophy Final Mumbai vs Madhya Pradesh Trust myself to do well whenever I go out there Yashasvi Jaiswal snt

    Ranji Trophy Final: Trust myself to do well whenever I go out there, says Jaiswal

    Twitter explodes with memes after Vijay Mallya shares photo with 'good friend' Chris Gayle snt

    Twitter explodes with memes after Vijay Mallya shares photo with 'good friend' Gayle

    Meet Jamie and Craig Overton - The first identical twins to play Test cricket for England?-ayh

    Meet Jamie and Craig Overton - The first identical twins to play Test cricket for England?

    International Yoga Day 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara to Rani Rampal - Here is how Indian sportspersons celebrated-ayh

    International Yoga Day 2022: Pujara to Rani Rampal - Here's how Indian sportspersons celebrated

    Recent Stories

    World Olympics Day 2022: From theme to importance, all you need to know - adt

    World Olympics Day 2022: From theme to importance, all you need to know

    Uber brings back carpooling service under a new name UberX Share Details here gcw

    Uber brings back carpooling service under a new name 'UberX Share'; Details here

    Wednesday Box Office Collection Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Vikram Nikamma 777 Charlie drb

    Box Office Report: Kamal Haasan's ‘Vikram; takes over Kartik Aaryan's ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’

    India vs England, IND vs ENG 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna to represent Leicestershire in warm-up tie-ayh

    IND vs ENG 2022: Pujara, Pant, Bumrah and Krishna to represent Leicestershire in warm-up tie

    Patna High Court to buy iPhone 13 Pro for all judges invites bids seeking lowest price gcw

    Patna High Court to buy iPhone 13 Pro for all judges, invites bids seeking lowest price

    Recent Videos

    india at 75 Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India snt

    India@75: Attingal revolt, the first organized mutiny against British authority in India

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Exclusive! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on why many Bill get passed without debate

    Video Icon
    India at 75 The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    India@75: The Hindu-German conspiracy of 1917

    Video Icon
    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    Video Icon