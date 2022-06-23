IND vs ENG 2022: Cheteshwar Pujara explains how he managed to find form in the longest format?

Charismatic Indian top-order batter Cheteshwar Pujara is finally back to the Indian side after months of absence, following his poor form in the longest format. However, he is back to the side for the England tour, much to the delight of the Indian fans. However, how did he regain his form, and who or what does he credit for the same? It is worth noting that he had an incredible stint in the County Championship 2022. Playing for Sussex, he amassed the most runs, scoring 720 in eight innings at a bradmansque average of 120.00, including four centuries, with a top score of 203. Undoubtedly, he has credited the stint for transforming him and regaining his lost mojo.

In a video posted on social media by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pujara said, "It's about playing as many first-class games as possible, and for me, that experience was essential. When you want to get back into form, when you want to get back that rhythm, when you have that concentration, you must have some long innings. So, when I was playing for Sussex, I could do that. When I had my first big knock against Derby, then I felt that my rhythm was back, my concentration, and everything was falling in place. Yeah, I had a perfect time with Sussex."

Also crediting his Ranji Trophy 2021-22 stint, Pujara noted, "In the three games I played for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, I found my rhythm, knew that I was batting well. It was about getting a big score. So, when I had that in my first game, I knew everything was back to normal. [I was] finding my footwork, the back lift was coming along well."

"After that, I wanted to enjoy my game and contribute to the team's success. The most important thing is having a good time on the field. I love this game and enjoy playing cricket, so whenever I am on the field, I want to try and make the most of it," concluded Pujara.