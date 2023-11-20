WC Final: Did India crack under pressure or was it a bad day at the office? Sports psychologists explain

As the dust of the ODI World Cup 2023 final defeat to Australia settles, the recurring theme of India's shortcomings on the global stage prompts the question: did they succumb to the pressure and choke, or was it merely an off day in an otherwise nearly perfect campaign?

In the aftermath of India's disappointing performance on the ill-fated Sunday night, questions have arisen about the team's ability to deliver in crucial global events. Despite appearing invincible leading up to the World Cup final, did the team succumb to pressure, or was it simply a case of having a bad day at the office?

The fears of a nation of over a billion people materialized as Australia executed a flawless game plan, thwarting a seemingly unstoppable Indian team that had flawlessly navigated its way to the ODI World Cup 2023 final. India's remarkable streak of 10 consecutive victories came to an abrupt end at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, in yet another crucial trophy clash. Since their triumph in the Champions Trophy in 2013, India has faced disappointment in five ICC finals and three semifinals.

Considering the team's dominant form leading up to the ODI World Cup 2023 final, the visible dejection on the faces of captain Rohit Sharma and star player Virat Kohli after the six-wicket defeat was understandable. These cricketing greats likely recognized the slim chances of getting another opportunity at securing the coveted championship.

According to Gayatri Vartak, a sports psychologist working with elite Indian athletes, the team's performance in the World Cup final was not indicative of mental cracking under pressure.

"I don't think there was any pure evidence of the team cracking mentally. I don't think they choked or could not perform under pressure. All of them came into the tournament positively and had great build up to the final. As a player your reference point (over your mindset) becomes your last game and not what happened in a final three years ago. The last game was the semifinal which they won," she told PTI.

Diya Jain, a sports psychologist at Fortis Hospital, acknowledged that significant match pressure can impact elite athletes, but she emphasized the importance of celebrating India's overall performance.

"Any team can have a bad day, it's important to accept it and learn from it. Australia had a plan and they stuck to it, believed in themselves and were zoned-in. The pressure of big matches can take a toll, and mental preparation is key. That said, this is not the time for analysis, it's time to celebrate. Being a World Cup finalist and winning 10 matches on the trot is a remarkable feat," said Jain.

Life of an Indian cricketer makes winning a tad harder

Indian cricketers, often surrounded by larger-than-life expectations, frequently emphasize the need to shut out the "outside noise" and focus on their performance. Despite their efforts, the reminders of winning the coveted trophy during public appearances at airports, hotels, and stadiums can be distracting, even with headphones plugged in, as witnessed during the World Cup.

In contrast, Australian cricketers, known for their competitive spirit and winning mentality, don't experience the same level of idolization back home. While Indian fans contribute significantly to the uniqueness of Indian cricket by providing unwavering support, the continuous attention also adds to the pressure on the players.

Matthew Hayden, a member of the highly successful Australian cricket team and well-acquainted with Indian cricket, highlighted the added pressure created by fans. This pressure was evident in the lead-up to the World Test Championship final in June, another high-stakes contest where India faced a defeat.

"It's certainly not a question of skill. So, it has to be a question of just the opportunity and the mindset going in. I mean, cricket is life here, it is the DNA of sport and has no other competitors. In Australia I could walk down the street and largely be unrecognised, here in India it's very insular and there's a lot of pressure," Hayden had told PTI earlier.

Vartak also concurs with Hayden that performing amidst a constant frenzy does indeed make achieving victory a bit more challenging.

"For athletes, the Indian fan acts as a big fuel, they come from an emotional space, they can be very critical but they are also very, very supportive. I don't think it is specific to India but fan behaviour tells us that typically they tend to worship their athletes (which is not the case with cricketers in Australia). With that in mind, the fan following of cricket is so high here and it is a religion for all of us. I would agree that it is harder for an Indian cricketer (to be insulated from pressure)," Vartak said.

The string of knockout defeats over the past decade tells a compelling story, but Vartak also contends that it's unfair to compare the Indian teams of the past with the current one.

"I am sure the composition of the Indian team was different over those games in the last 10 years. There is a tendency to talk about mental block when there is a defeat but when the team is winning no one talks about the mindset. It is a little unfair on the cricketers," Vartak said.

She further added, "Technically you can also fail at times and that was the case with India yesterday. Australia were the superior team technically and tactically, but it doesn't become a mental issue. They did very well under pressure through the tournament and even won a knockout game. It was a just a bad day I would say."

Rohit Sharma and Co. were 'unfortunate'

MSK Prasad, the former chief selector whose tenure witnessed India's setbacks in the 2017 Champions Trophy and the 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal, acknowledged that the team has consistently faced defeats in knockout games. However, he emphasized that these losses should not be attributed to a collapse under pressure.

"The result last night was really unfortunate. I know India have not performed in finals consistently (over last decade) but this team was head and shoulders above others in the tournament. It is their sheer hard luck that they could not go all the way," he said.

Prasad added, "Credit must be given to Australia. They played excellent cricket and I feel India were 40-50 runs short. Then the evening dew made it much easier for the Aussie batters."