    'Thank you everyone': Team India's heartfelt message for fans after ODI World Cup 2023 title defeat (WATCH)

    Despite the disappointment of the loss at the ODI World Cup 2023 final against Australia, the Indian cricket team maintained a positive perspective and expressed gratitude towards their fans.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 20, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

    Millions of hearts sank on Sunday as Team India faced a defeat in the title clash of the ODI World Cup 2023. The game unfolded at the bustling Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, where the hosts suffered a six-wicket loss as Australia successfully chased down the target of 241 in just 43 overs. Travis Head's remarkable century played a pivotal role in Australia securing their sixth title, extending their record.

    Also read: Silence of crowd after Virat Kohli got out was most satisfying, says Australian skipper Cummins (WATCH)

    Despite the disappointment of the loss, the Indian cricket team maintained a positive perspective and expressed gratitude towards their fans. Through a social media post featuring a picture, the team thanked their supporters for the unwavering encouragement.

    "Thank You Everyone For Your Solid & Continued Support," the caption of the post read.

    Instructed to bat first, Team India found themselves dismissed for a total of 240, with KL Rahul and Virat Kohli contributing 66 and 54 runs, respectively.

    Also read: Australia lift 6th WC title: Deep dive into how Cummins & Co. shattered India's dream silencing a billion fans

    "The result has not gone our way. We were not good enough today. We tried everything but it wasn't supposed to be. 20-30 runs more would have been good, KL and Kohli were stitching a good partnership and we were looking at 270-280 but we kept losing wickets. When you have 240 on the board, you want to take wickets but credit to Head and Labuschagne who stitched together a big partnership and put us completely out of the game," said Indian skipper Rohit Sharma after the match.

    "We tried everything we could but I feel wicket got slightly better to bat under lights. Don't want to give that as an excuse. We knew under lights it would be slightly better to bat, but don't want to give that as an excuse. We didn't put enough runs on the board," he added.

    Last Updated Nov 20, 2023, 11:27 AM IST
