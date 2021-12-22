Was Virat Kohli part of Money Heist? Watch Cheeku's cheeky response in helium-inhaled voice

In a hilarious video posted by Virat Kohli, India's Test captain answers some of the most searched questions about him in a helium-inhaled voice.

India's Test captain Virat Kohli recently showed his 'angry man' avatar while taking on Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly over the ODI captaincy saga. A week of speculation over simmering tensions between the Board and one of India's finest batters followed. However, just days after that explosive press conference, Virat Kohli gave his fans a glimpse of his lighter side when he took the popular 'helium balloon challenge' and answered some of the most searched questions about him.

In a hilarious video posted on Virat Kohli's social media accounts in partnership with Puma, Kohli replied to a question in a helium inhaled voice, which shows the fun side of India's Test captain. The questions ranged from whether he took part in the popular Netflix show 'Money Heist' to whether he owns a private jet?

At the start of the video, which has been captioned as 'On a lighter note Helium Balloon voice', one can see Virat Kohli looking forward to taking up the challenge. After understanding how to carry out the challenge, India's Test captain started answering some of his most searched questions while holding the helium balloon gas inside him.

The first question asked was What does Virat Kohli do? To this, even the batter couldn't hold his laughter back but still gave a spirited yet obvious response, "I play cricket." The next question thrown at the cricketer was, what is his customer care number? Cheeku came up with a cheeky response saying, "You can call me on 181818, but I hope you don't."

In the past, there have been speculations that Virat Kohli owns a private jet, which the Indian skipper denied while taking up this challenge.

However, one question stood out: Is Virat Kohli part of the famous Netflix show Money Heist? In response, Kohli said that he was not part of the show, although he looks like the well-known character 'Professor'. Further in the video, the Indian batting icon was asked if he drinks black water, to which he replied, "I have tried it a few times, but I don't drink it regularly. We do drink alkaline water at home."

While shooting the video, one can see Virat Kohli having a ball of a time with a squeaky voice saying in the middle, "What the hell is wrong with this balloon." The Test captain also added that he was decent in studies during his school days but was not the best for sure.

Can Virat Kohli speak in Punjabi was the last question posed to Virat Kohli in the video. He said he could speak the language and shared a few Punjabi lines before signing off with 'Aur Dasso'.