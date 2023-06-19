Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli's net worth will shock you; know his salary, property, cars and more

    Virat Kohli, the highest-earning international cricketer, has a net worth of Rs 1,050 crore.

    Virat Kohli's net worth will shock you; know his salary, property, cars and more
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 5:47 PM IST

    Kohli had endured a challenging phase in international cricket over the past three years, facing a drought of centuries during that period. However, he ended his drought against Afghanistan in September 2022, securing his 71st international century. Since then, Kohli has been consistently scoring centuries and regaining his previous form. As a member of the WTC 2023 squad, he didn't perform well in the tournament, missing a half-century in the second innings. 

    Known for his aggressive playing style on the field and his distinctive style off the field, Kohli has garnered several brand endorsements and advertisements, contributing to his income as an A+ grade contracted Indian player.

    Reportedly, Kohli currently holds the highest net worth among international cricketers at Rs 1,050 crore. He earns Rs 7 crore from his "A+" Team India contract, with additional match fees of Rs 15 lakh for each Test, Rs 6 lakh for ODIs, and Rs 3 lakh for T20 matches.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Javed Miandad doesn't want Pakistan to tour India; says Men in Blue should come first

    His Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore earns him Rs 15 crore annually.

    On social media, he charges a staggering sum of Rs 8.9 crore per Instagram post and Rs 2.5 crore per tweet on Twitter.

    Kohli owns two houses, one in Mumbai valued at Rs 34 crore and another in Gurugram valued at Rs 80 crore.

    Additionally, he possesses luxury cars worth Rs 31 crore. Apart from these investments, Kohli is the owner of FC Goa Football Club, which competes in the Indian Super League, as well as a tennis team and a pro-wrestling team.

    Virat Kohli's next challenge awaits against West Indies, where he aims to display his batting prowess once again.

    Also Read: ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: Rain abruptly halts Australia's charge on an action-packed Day 3

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 5:47 PM IST
