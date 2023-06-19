Virat Kohli's net worth will shock you; know his salary, property, cars and more

Kohli had endured a challenging phase in international cricket over the past three years, facing a drought of centuries during that period. However, he ended his drought against Afghanistan in September 2022, securing his 71st international century. Since then, Kohli has been consistently scoring centuries and regaining his previous form. As a member of the WTC 2023 squad, he didn't perform well in the tournament, missing a half-century in the second innings.

Known for his aggressive playing style on the field and his distinctive style off the field, Kohli has garnered several brand endorsements and advertisements, contributing to his income as an A+ grade contracted Indian player.

Reportedly, Kohli currently holds the highest net worth among international cricketers at Rs 1,050 crore. He earns Rs 7 crore from his "A+" Team India contract, with additional match fees of Rs 15 lakh for each Test, Rs 6 lakh for ODIs, and Rs 3 lakh for T20 matches.

His Indian Premier League (IPL) contract with the Royal Challengers Bangalore earns him Rs 15 crore annually.

On social media, he charges a staggering sum of Rs 8.9 crore per Instagram post and Rs 2.5 crore per tweet on Twitter.

Kohli owns two houses, one in Mumbai valued at Rs 34 crore and another in Gurugram valued at Rs 80 crore.

Additionally, he possesses luxury cars worth Rs 31 crore. Apart from these investments, Kohli is the owner of FC Goa Football Club, which competes in the Indian Super League, as well as a tennis team and a pro-wrestling team.

Virat Kohli's next challenge awaits against West Indies, where he aims to display his batting prowess once again.

