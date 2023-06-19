Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Javed Miandad doesn't want Pakistan to tour India; says Men in Blue should come first

    Javed Miandad criticised India's decision to have their matches in the upcoming Asia Cup played in Sri Lanka, while Pakistan hosts the tournament in a hybrid model.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 11:55 AM IST

    According to the draft schedule released by the ICC, Pakistan is set to face India in a highly anticipated World Cup match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. However, former cricketing legend Javed Miandad expressed strong resentment towards India, suggesting that Pakistan should not travel to India for any matches, including the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup, unless the BCCI agrees to send the Indian team to Pakistan first. Miandad, the former Pakistan captain, believes that it is now India's turn to reciprocate by touring Pakistan.

    “Pakistan has been to India in 2012 and even in 2016 now it is the turn of the Indians to come here,” Miandad said.

    “If I had to make a decision I would never go to India to play any match, even the World Cup."

    We are always ready to play them (India) but they never respond in the same manner, Pakistan cricket is bigger, we are still producing quality players. So I don’t think even if we don’t go to India it will make any difference to us,” he added.

    India last visited Pakistan in 2008 for the 50-over Asia Cup. Since then bilateral cricket ties were suspended due to long-standing geopolitical tensions between the two nations. Miandad feels sports not be mixed with politics.

    “I always say one can’t choose its neighbours, so it is better to live by cooperating with each other. And I have always said cricket is a sport which brings people closer to each other and can remove misunderstandings and grievances between countries,” he said.

    Miandad’s comments came after Pakistan were forced to host the upcoming Asia Cup in a hybrid model with India playing all their matches in Sri Lanka.

    “It was on the cards that they would again not send their team to Pakistan for the Asia Cup so it is time we also take a strong stand now,” he said.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 12:07 PM IST
