ENG vs AUS, 1st Test: Rain abruptly halts Australia's charge on an action-packed Day 3

England made a strong come back in the morning session, taking 5 wickets in just 22.1 overs while conceding 75 runs. As a result, they entered their second innings with a narrow lead of 7 runs. At the start of the day, Usman Khawaja and Alex Carey provided Australia with a strong position to surpass England's total.

However, Jonny Bairstow's poor performance behind the stumps continued as he dropped Carey in the first over. Nevertheless, England didn't suffer much from the drop, as James Anderson managed to dismiss Carey in the 5th over.

Pat Cummins then formed a decent partnership of 34 runs before Ollie Robinson bowled a perfect yorker to uproot Khawaja's off stump, ending his excellent innings at 141 runs off 321 balls. Although Australia needed their lower-order batsmen to contribute, England quickly wrapped up their tail, taking the last 3 wickets for just 14 runs.

Ollie Robinson played a crucial role in England's bowling success, taking 3 quick wickets of Khawaja, Cummins, and Lyon and giving England the lead in both teams' first innings.

Rain interrupted play as Tea was taken on day 3, and although there wasn't much cricket played in the afternoon session, there were still 10.3 eventful overs bowled before the first rain interval. At the stroke of lunch, England dismissed Australia for 386, securing a 7-run lead.

England openers Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley walked out to open the batting in the 2nd innings, they added 26 runs in 6.5 overs before heavy rain interrupted the match for approximately an hour. When play resumed, the Australian fast-bowling duo of Pat Cummins and Scott Boland capitalised on the favourable conditions and quickly dismissed both openers. They also troubled Joe Root in the 8 deliveries he faced, with Boland making consistent appeals with his excellent seaming deliveries.

Rain played spoilsport but It was an eventful day, especially for the bowlers, as 7 wickets fell during the course of play.

