Former Pakistan cricketers Younis Khan and Rashid Latif criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board for reportedly fining players after their early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026. Younis urged the squad to take a stand against the decision, while Latif called it the act of a “weak board,” saying such issues are already covered in central contracts.

Former Pakistan cricketers, Younis Khan and Rashid Latif, criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for imposing fines on players following an early exit from the T20 World Cup 2026. The Men in Green, led by Salman Ali Agha, exited from the tournament after failing to overtake New Zealand’s run rate despite a narrow five-run win over Sri Lanka.

Pakistan needed to restrict Sri Lanka to 147 to surpass New Zealand’s NRR and qualify for the semifinal, but failure to do so meant the Men in Green crashed out of the tournament. Following an early exit from the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2026, it was reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) fined each member of the squad PKR 5 million for their disappointing campaign in the tournament.

Though PCB hasn’t officially confirmed the fines, reports suggest the decision was taken after Pakistan’s 61-run defeat to India in the tournament. The Salman Ali Agha-led side’s early exit from the tournament after defeat to England and failure to overtake New Zealand’s NRR added to the disappointment surrounding Pakistan’s campaign.

‘Pakistan Players Have To Take Stand’

Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan criticized the Pakistan Cricket Board for fining the players for their early exit from the T20 World Cup, while recalling a similar incident in 2003 when players had opposed a decision by the board to reduce the match fees and allowances.

Younis urged the players to take a stand over the reported fines, stating that such decisions are unfair and should be challenged if they indeed have been imposed by the PCB.

“Is it confirmed? If it's confirmed, then it's not right,” an ex-Pakistan captain told reporters.

“Earlier, an instance like that happened. In 2003, when we returned after the World Cup, Rashid Latif was made the captain. He received a message from the PCB that the match fees will be reduced to half, and the same will be done with allowance. 1-2 players had taken a stand against this,

“The players now have to take a stand. If the players take a stand, then they wouldn't be fined,” he added.

Pakistan finished the Group Stage with three wins and a defeat and qualified for the Super 8 stage, where they were clubbed alongside New Zealand, England, and Sri Lanka in Group 2. Their opening Super 8 match against New Zealand was washed out due to rain before suffering a two-wicket defeat to England.

Pakistan’s final Super 8 match was do-or-die against Sri Lanka as they needed a convincing victory to surpass New Zealand’s net run rate and secure a place in the semifinals, which they eventually failed to do so.

‘Weak Boards Such Decisions’

Former Pakistan cricketer Rashid Latif, who was with Younis Khan, slammed the PCB, stating that such decisions of players are taken by the ‘weak’ boards, adding that all such matters have already been outlined in the central contracts, and there is no justification for imposing additional fines.

“Weak boards take such decisions of fining players. All the things are mentioned in the central contracts,” Rashid told the media.

“This is just some theory floated in the media for you guys to enjoy. Nothing will happen,” he added.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) hasn’t yet issued an official statement regarding the imposition of fines, though the board is usually quick to respond to reports of this nature in the media. It remains to be seen whether the PCB will officially confirm the reported fines or clarify its stance to the media in the coming days.

After the T20 World Cup exit, Pakistan will be returning to the action in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh on Wednesday, March 11.

