Vijay Hazare Trophy: Chahal left out of Haryana squad for knockouts amid divorce rumours with Dhanashree

Amid the ongoing divorce rumours with his wife Dhanashree, Yuzvendra Chahal has received a career setback as he was not picked in the Haryana squad for the ongoing knockout stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Indian off-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is currently enduring toughest phase of his life as the reports emerged that he and his wife Dhanashree Verma are heading for divorce after 4 years of marriage.

Chahal has not yet spoken a word on the speculations of his divorce from his wife, but the 34-year-old shared cryptic posts on his Instagram story. Amid the ongoing rumours of his personal life, Yuzvendra Chahal has received a career setback as he was not picked in the Haryana squad for the ongoing knockout stage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In the squad released by Haryana Cricket Association (HCA), Yuzvendra Chahal's name was missing, raising questions whether the personal issues have impacted his availability for the knockout stage. However, HCA official clarified that Chahal's exclusion from the team was decision based on the interest of the team and has nothing to do with personal crisis.

"We have made this decision in consultation with him, as we aim to groom a few youngsters with an eye on the future. Parth Vats, a leg-spin all-rounder, is the player we are introducing at this stage.” HCA official told Cricbuzz.

Yuzvendra Chahal was earlier not included in the Haryana squad for the group stage, where the defending champions of the Vijay Hazare Trophy finished second with 24 points in Group A. The team will kick off their knockout round against Bengal in the 1st Preliminary quarterifinal in Vodadara on January 9, Thursday.

Chahal has been out of reckoning in India's white-ball setup. The veteran off-spinner's last appearance in Indian jersey in a T20I match against West Indies in August 2023. Since then, he has struggled to find a place in the team. The youngsters like Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Varun Chakravarthy were being preferred over Yuzvendra Chahal in India's last T20I series against South Africa.

Yuzvendra Chahal's inclusion for the upcoming T20I series against England as well as Champions Trophy remains doubtful, given that he has not played a single match for India for over a year.

