From thumb fracture to back spasm: Revisiting Jasprit Bumrah's struggles with injuries since 2018

India's premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah recently suffered a back spasm during the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney, which proved costly for the visitors. Here's a look back at the injuries that have plagued his career since 2018.

Image Credit: Getty Images

India's premier pacer, Jasprit Bumrah, who maintained his top spot in the ICC Test Rankings for bowlers on Wednesday, recently left Indian fans concerned after suffering a back spasm during the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. Reports indicate that the star fast bowler is likely to miss most of the white-ball series against England at home. However, India will be hoping for Bumrah to recover in time for the highly anticipated Champions Trophy 2025. As the nation anxiously awaits updates on the severity of Bumrah's injury, we take a look at how previous setbacks have impacted the bowler's career.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Jasprit Bumrah fractured his right thumb during the T20 match against Ireland in 2018, which ruled him out of the white-ball series and two Tests against England.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In 2019, Bumrah suffered a lower back stress fracture after a Test Tour of West Indies. The injury kept him away from cricketing action for three months, forcing him to miss the home Test series against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In 2021, the ace pacer missed the Gabba Test against Australia due to abdominal strain, which he sustained during the third Test in Sydney. Jasprit Bumrah played two Tests of the four-match series against Australia and picked 8 wickets. Despite the absence of Bumrah, Team India went on to win The Gabba, resulting in defending BGT title.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In 2022, Jasprit Bumrah missed the Asia Cup and T20 World Cup after his back issues resurfaced during the T20I series against South Africa. The ace pacer's absence was felt at the T20 World Cup as Team India lost the semifinal against England. Many criticised the BCCI selectors for rushing his comeback, which may have aggravated his injury before the marquee event in Australia.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Bumrah underwent a back surgery, which forced him to miss the mega events like IPL 2023 and World Test Championship (WTC) Final. The 31-year-old made his return to competitive cricket as a Team India skipper for the T20I series against Ireland.

Image Credit: Getty Images

After a year hiatus from competitive cricket, Jasprit Bumrah made his brilliant comeback. He was at his best in the Asia Cup and ODI World Cup. Team India management heaved a sigh of relief after witnessing the pacer performing at his best. Despite scintillating bowling efforts from Bumrah, India failed to win the T20 World Cup.

Image Credit: Getty Images

In 2024, Jasprit Bumrah played a crucial role in helping India clinch the T20 World Cup. He was the third-highest wicket-taker of the tournament, with 15 scalps. Also, he was awarded Man of the Tournament for his bowling brilliance throughout the tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah has been in good form ever since returned from the injury until his back issue resurfaced during the Sydney Test. His back spasm has created panic among fans as he was taken to the hospital in the middle of the match. However, the BCCI medical team is monitoring condition closely. It has been reported that Bumrah is likely to be rested for the white-ball series against England in order to have him fit for the Champions Trophy 2025.

