IPL 2025: MI skipper Hardik Pandya delivers strong pep talk to Ashwani Kumar ahead of clash vs LSG (WATCH)

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has delivered a strong pep talk to young sensation Ashwani Kumari during the team’s practice session ahead of the IPL 2025 clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 4.

Ashwani Kumar made his IPL debut in the last match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The 23-year-old caught the attention of the fans and experts with his sensational bowling as he picked four wickets to help Mumbai Indians bundle out KKR for a mere 116 runs. He registered figures of 4/24 at an economy rate of 8 in his spell of three overs.

Ashwani became the first Indian bowler to take four wickets on his IPL debut. The young pacer’s IPL debut became even more memorable after he was adjudged Player of the Match for his sensational spell that dismantled Kolkata Knight Riders’ batting line-up and set the tone for Mumbai Indians’ dominant victory in front of the home crowd at Wankhede.

Hardik Pandya’s advice to Ashwani Kumar

Ahead of the clash against Lucknow Super Giants, Hardik Pandya decided to give advice to Ashwani Kumar, who received applause for sensational performance on his IPL debut. In a video posted by Mumbai Indians on its X handle, MI skipper was spotted speaking to the youngster about the importance of staying focused and being prepared for whatever challenges that come in his way.

Hardik Pandya also advised Ashwani Kumar to stick to the team’s strategies and maintain consistency, especially after a sensational debut in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

“Be well-prepared. Put in all your effort and stick to the plan. Look forward to every game you play. Before any match, I don't go with any expectations. I just try to execute my preparation.” Hardik said.

“Why did you get success? Because you stuck to the plan and bowled in the right line and length. Hence, the success. Just follow the plan and the rest will follow.

"Even if you bowl well, you can't guarantee a result. But you should know that you bowled well. What else can you do? So you have to maintain a balance," he added.

Ashwani Kumar caught the attention of Mumbai Indians’ talent scout with his performance in Sher-e-Punjab T20 tournament last year, where he picked 11 wickets in six matches while representing Agri King Knights, and listed him at the IPL Auction. Mumbai Indians snapped him for his base price of INR 30 lakh at the auction in November last year.

Mumbai Indians eye 2nd win of the season

Mumbai Indians had a disappointing start to their IPL 2025 campaign as they lost two consecutive matches against Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in the away matches. Suryakumar Yadav led the side in their opening match as Hardik Pandya was serving a one-match ban due to excessive slow over-rate offences from IPL 2024.

Despite Hardik Pandya returning to captain MI in their following match against GT, the fortunes of the team did not change. However, Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians turned their tables around and secured an 8-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders to earn their first win of the season.

Mumbai Indians will look to take inspiration from morale-boosting victory to register second win on the trot when they take on Lucknow Super Giants in their third away game of the season.

