user
user icon

IPL 2025: Pat Cummins calls for introspection after SRH suffers third straight defeat

SRH captain Pat Cummins admitted his side was well below par in their 80-run loss to KKR, calling for introspection after their third straight defeat in IPL 2025.

IPL 2025: Pat Cummins calls for introspection after SRH suffers third straight defeat snt
Team Asianet Newsable
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 4, 2025, 8:44 AM IST

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain Pat Cummins admitted that his team was far from its best after suffering an 80-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Thursday. The loss marked SRH's third consecutive setback in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, leaving them searching for answers.

Cummins expressed disappointment over the missed opportunity, believing that the target was well within reach.

"Not a great time. I think this was gettable, a pretty good wicket. Left too many in the field and then fell well short in the end," he said after the match.

He emphasized the need for introspection, suggesting that the team might have to reassess their approach.

"We need to be realistic, three games in a row it hasn't come off for us. We need to maybe look back at whether we could have chosen better options. Our batters are best when they take the game on, but looking back, maybe we could have taken different options," he further said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

While SRH's bowling wasn't particularly poor, fielding lapses proved costly.

"It was mainly our fielding; overall, bowling wasn't bad. We should have taken a few catches and stopped them a bit earlier," Cummins admitted.

On the decision to leave out leg-spinner Adam Zampa, the SRH skipper explained that the conditions didn't favor spin.

"We only bowled three overs of spin, the ball wasn't gripping for us too. So we opted to go without him," he said.

Despite the heavy defeat, Cummins stressed the importance of moving forward.

"I will probably address it on whether we could have used different options, but I don't want to dwell too much on it. We go back to a venue we know so well now," he concluded.

Also read: IPL 2025: Rahane reflects on KKR's dominant win over SRH, says 'winning by big margin was crucial'

How KKR secured crucial win over SRH

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and fielded first. Their decision seemed to pay off when they sent Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine for single-digits, reducing KKR to 16/2, but a counter-attack by Rahane (38 in 27 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Raghuvanshi (50 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) brought them back into the game. After the quick loss of these two stars, Venkatesh Iyer (60 in 29 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Rinku Singh (32* in 17 balls, with four boundaries and a six) powered KKR to 200/6 in their 20 overs with a 91-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Mohammed Shami (1/29) and Harshal Patel (1/43) were top wicket-takers for SRH.

During the run-chase, SRH was never truly in the match and lost wickets at rapid rate. Vaibhav Arora (3/29) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/22) stood out as only Heinrich Klaasen (33 in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Kamindu Mendis (27 in 20 balls, with a four and two sixes) could cross the 20-run mark.
With this win, KKR's campaign is somewhat back on track as with two wins andtwo losses. They are in the fifth spot. SRH are at the bottom with a win and three losses. (ANI)

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IPL 2025: Rahane reflects on KKR's dominant win over SRH, says 'winning by big margin was crucial' snt

IPL 2025: Rahane reflects on KKR's dominant win over SRH, says 'winning by big margin was crucial'

IPL 2025: KKR's Vaibhav Arora reflects on role as impact substitute after match-winning spell against SRH snt

IPL 2025: KKR's Vaibhav Arora reflects on role as impact substitute after match-winning spell against SRH

Premier League: Top 5 Eden Hazard Moments with the Blues

Premier League: Top 5 Eden Hazard Moments with the Blues

Arsenal suffers blow ahead of Real Madrid clash as Gabriel out with hamstring injury dmn

Arsenal suffers blow ahead of Real Madrid clash as Gabriel out with hamstring injury

IPL 2025: GT pacer Kagiso Rabada returns home due to personal reasons ahead of clash against SRH HRD

IPL 2025: GT pacer Kagiso Rabada returns home due to personal reasons ahead of clash against SRH

Recent Stories

CMF Phone 2 design teased ahead of official launch: What can you expect? gcw

CMF Phone 2 design teased ahead of official launch: What can you expect?

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Why Gabriel's injury is a HUGE blow for Arteta snt

Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Why Gabriel's injury is a HUGE blow for Arteta

Nidhi Yadav Aks Fashion Empire From 3 Lakh Investment to 300 Crore iwh

Nidhi Yadav's Rs 300 Crore Fashion Empire From 3 Lakh Investment

Ram Navami Saree Designs Inspired by Vidya Balan for Puja iwh

Ram Navami: Vidya Balan Inspired Saree Designs for Puja

'Grateful to SC for halting reckless destruction of HCU's green cover': BRS' K Kavitha after top court order shk

'Grateful to SC for halting reckless destruction of HCU's green cover': BRS' K Kavitha after top court order

Recent Videos

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Janhvi Kapoor Stuns in a Sparkling Silver Bodycon Gown

Video Icon
Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors

Trump's 26% Tariff on India: Detailed Q&A to Understand the Implications for Key Sectors

Video Icon
'Mai Toot Jaunga, Lekin Jhukunga Nahi!': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back at BJP, Dares Anurag Thakur

'Mai Toot Jaunga, Lekin Jhukunga Nahi!': Mallikarjun Kharge Hits Back at BJP, Dares Anurag Thakur

Video Icon
Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Waqf Amendment Bill Passed at Midnight; Congress MP Claims It’s a Distraction from US Tariffs

Video Icon
Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer: Akshay Kumar & R Madhavan Face off in Tale of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre

Video Icon