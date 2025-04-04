IPL 2025: KKR spinner Chakravarthy lauds Venkatesh, Angkrish and Vaibhav for their performances against SRH

Read Full Article

Following his side's win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy expressed happiness with his team's win and lauded the standout players like Venkatesh Iyer, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Vaibhav Arora and Rinku Singh for their performances.

Fiery bowling spells by Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy helped Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) seal an 80-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday.

Speaking after the match in the post-match presentation, Varun said, "It was a very good inning by Angkrish, the way Venky took it deep and Rinku finished it. I thought we were 10 over par and I felt we could defend this. Vaibhav was outstanding, all the wickets he took were important and I was pleased for him. He was captaining us for the first time (on Rahane), he has not played a lot with us and he was on the mark today, we did not want to leave it to the other bowlers, take it deep and leave it to (Andre) Russell in the end, he is our best death bowler."

Varun Chakravarthy hails Heinrich Klaasen

Varun also said that one cannot take anything for granted with Heinrich Klaasen is on the field, calling him the "best batter in the format".

"The last two days were tough for us, we were badly defeated in the last game, so the talk was to go go and stay out on the pitch, accumulate runs and then score quickly at the end. You cannot take anything for granted, you could bowl well today and go for runs in the next game, just do your practice, hit the gym and go about the work. It was the perfect game for us today, we need to keep building on this," he concluded.

How KKR defeated by SRH?

Coming to the match, SRH won the toss and fielded first. Their decision seemed to pay off when they sent Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine for single-digits, reducing KKR to 16/2, but a counter-attack by Rahane (38 in 27 balls, with a four and four sixes) and Raghuvanshi (50 in 32 balls, with five fours and two sixes) brought them back into the game. After the quick loss of these two stars, Venkatesh Iyer (60 in 29 balls, with seven fours and three sixes) and Rinku Singh (32* in 17 balls, with four boundaries and a six) powered KKR to 200/6 in their 20 overs with a 91-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Mohammed Shami (1/29) and Harshal Patel (1/43) were top wicket-takers for SRH.

During the run-chase, SRH was never truly in the match and lost wickets at a rapid rate. Vaibhav Arora (3/29) and Varun Chakravarthy (3/22) stood out as only Heinrich Klaasen (33 in 21 balls, with two fours and two sixes) and Kamindu Mendis (27 in 20 balls, with a four and two sixes) could cross the 20-run mark.

With this win, KKR's campaign is somewhat back on track as with two wins andtwo losses. They are in the fifth spot. SRH are at the bottom with a win and three losses.

