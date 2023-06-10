The Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh issues stern warning to England; says 'Bazball' strategy won't always work

Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh has cautioned England about their 'Bazball' strategy ahead of the Ashes series.

Steve Waugh, the Australian cricket legend, has delivered a strong cautionary message to England regarding their 'Bazball' strategy ahead of the highly-anticipated Ashes series. Waugh emphasised that if England solely relies on their win-at-all-costs approach without a contingency plan, it could potentially backfire. Under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England's aggressive and remodelled 'Bazball' strategy has yielded impressive results, winning 11 out of 13 Test matches. However, according to Waugh, this approach may not always be successful.

"That is the big question mark over so-called Bazball. What is Plan B? Have they got a Plan B?" If they haven't then they are going to be found out," said Waugh

"They have shown they are good enough to carry this style of cricket off but the ultimate test will be against a world-class bowling attack, which Australia has got," he said.

Stokes had called for flat and fast pitches for the marquee five-Test Ashes series beginning at Edgbaston on June 16.

"It is exciting but to me the jury is out at the moment. Does (Bazball) hold up under scrutiny against a really good bowling attack in maybe challenging conditions?," Waugh questioned.

Waugh, however, said he doesn't expect England to give up the fearless approach.

"There is no doubt it won't work all the time but I think with (coach Brendon) McCullum and (captain Ben) Stokes they will have the courage to go through with it," Waugh said.

"They can't chop and change. Have they got a back-up plan? I'm not sure. That might find them out."

