Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh issues stern warning to England; says 'Bazball' strategy won't always work

    Australian cricket legend Steve Waugh has cautioned England about their 'Bazball' strategy ahead of the Ashes series.

    The Ashes 2023: Steve Waugh issues stern warning to England; says 'Bazball' strategy won't always work osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 10, 2023, 6:09 PM IST

    Steve Waugh, the Australian cricket legend, has delivered a strong cautionary message to England regarding their 'Bazball' strategy ahead of the highly-anticipated Ashes series. Waugh emphasised that if England solely relies on their win-at-all-costs approach without a contingency plan, it could potentially backfire. Under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes, England's aggressive and remodelled 'Bazball' strategy has yielded impressive results, winning 11 out of 13 Test matches. However, according to Waugh, this approach may not always be successful.

    "That is the big question mark over so-called Bazball. What is Plan B? Have they got a Plan B?" If they haven't then they are going to be found out," said Waugh 

    "They have shown they are good enough to carry this style of cricket off but the ultimate test will be against a world-class bowling attack, which Australia has got," he said.

    Also read: When 'voice of cricket' met with 'poet of football': WATCH Peter Drury and Harsha Bhogle's epic chat

    Stokes had called for flat and fast pitches for the marquee five-Test Ashes series beginning at Edgbaston on June 16.

    "It is exciting but to me the jury is out at the moment. Does (Bazball) hold up under scrutiny against a really good bowling attack in maybe challenging conditions?," Waugh questioned.

    Waugh, however, said he doesn't expect England to give up the fearless approach.

    "There is no doubt it won't work all the time but I think with (coach Brendon) McCullum and (captain Ben) Stokes they will have the courage to go through with it," Waugh said.

    "They can't chop and change. Have they got a back-up plan? I'm not sure. That might find them out."

    Also read: WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Steve Smith reveals bowling strategy that left India's top order in disarray

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2023, 6:30 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India's resilient fightback falls short as Australia end Day 3 on a high

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: India's resilient fightback falls short as Australia end Day 3 on a high

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Blinder from Green to get rid of century-bound Rahane leaves fans stunned

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Blinder from Green to get rid of century-bound Rahane leaves fans stunned

    Disney Hotstar to stream ICC World Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 for free

    Disney+Hotstar to stream ICC World Cup 2023, Asia Cup 2023 for FREE

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Play fearlessly to win titles, advices Harbhajan Singh to Rohit Sharma and Co snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Play fearlessly to win titles, advices Harbhajan Singh to Rohit Sharma and Co.

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ponting lauds Siraj as 'ultimate competitor'; says India should've bowled fuller osf

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ponting lauds Siraj as 'ultimate competitor'; says India should've bowled fuller

    Recent Stories

    WATCH Kshama Bindu, India's first woman who married to herself celebrates her first wedding anniversary AJR

    WATCH | Kshama Bindu, India's first woman who married to herself, celebrates her first wedding anniversary

    tennis French Open 2023: Alcaraz will win multiple Roland Garros titles in future, says finalist Djokovic (WATCH) osf

    French Open 2023: Alcaraz will win multiple Roland Garros titles in future, says finalist Djokovic (WATCH)

    Mangoes to Lemons: 7 refreshing fruits for summers vma

    Mangoes to Lemons: 7 refreshing fruits for summers

    Annecy Man accused of stabbing four children held over attempted murder charges AJR

    Annecy: Man accused of stabbing four children held over attempted murder charges

    Manipur violence: 'Drop arms' box appear outside BJP MLA's house in Imphal; check details AJR

    Manipur violence: 'Drop arms' box appear outside BJP MLA's house in Imphal; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon