The Ashes 2023: Ponting reveals he was approached for England Test coach role before McCullum

Ricky Ponting, the former captain of the Australian cricket team and winner of the World Cup, has disclosed that he was approached for the position of England Test coach before Brendon McCullum was appointed last year.

"I actually got asked before Brendon took the job – there you go, you guys might be the first to find that out," Ponting told the Guerilla Cricket podcast.

Following a disappointing 0-4 Ashes defeat in Australia, the England men's team underwent significant changes, with McCullum and Matthew Mott taking over as the Test and white-ball coaches, respectively. Test captain Joe Root also stepped down from his role, while batting mentor Graham Thorpe and managing director Ashley Giles were replaced.

Ponting revealed that he was contacted by Rob Key, who had recently become the director of men's cricket for the England Cricket Board. However, Ponting declined the offer due to his desire to spend more time with his family, as he currently serves as the head coach of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

"I did take some calls from Robert Key as soon as he took over that job." However, Ponting, who is the head coach of Indian Premier League side Delhi Capitals, turned down the offer, as he wants to spend time with his family.

Despite Ponting's decision, he expressed admiration for the approach taken by McCullum and acknowledged the positive impact he and new Test captain Ben Stokes have had on the England team. Under their leadership, England has adopted an aggressive and fearless style of play, known as 'Bazball' in reference to McCullum's nickname 'Baz'.

"But I'm just not ready for a full-time international coaching job, where I am at in my life. Having travelled as much as I have, with young kids now, I just don’t want to be away as much as I was." "And even talking to Brendon, his family is only just arriving today. When you have got kids that are in school, moving them around, that's not what I want to do," the former Australian batter said.

While England's performance has improved significantly since McCullum and Stokes took charge, they recently suffered a defeat in the Ashes opener against Australia. The second Test is scheduled to start at Lord's on Wednesday where all the drama will unfold.