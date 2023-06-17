The Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: Harry Brook's strange exit (WATCH)

During the thrilling opening Test of the Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston in Birmingham, Harry Brook encountered an extraordinary dismissal. The video of his dismissal is now viral on social media

On the first day of the first Test of the Ashes series, England declared their innings at 393 for the loss of eight wickets. Joe Root's century (118 not out from 152 balls) led England to the best score. Root's innings included four sixes and seven fours.

Not only Root's century but Jonny Bairstow (78) and Zach Crowley (61) half-centuries improved England's position. In the Test, England's new batting sensation Harry Brooke (32 off 37 balls) started with a bang but was sent back to the pavilion by spinner Nathan Lyon. However, Brooke's exit was strange.

Visuals going viral on social media showed Brook padding a delivery from Lyon, which went outside the leg stump. The ball hit the left thigh and went up in the air. Brooke didn't even know where the ball went. The ball came down, hit the back of his leg and hit the wicket. Brooke couldn't believe the manner in which he was dismissed. Watch the video...

'I would not have had the courage to make such a declaration'

Meanwhile, England's declaration on the first day of the Ashes Test stunned the cricketing world. Former England captain Michael Vaughan said that if he was the captain, he would not have had the courage to make such a declaration and would have tried to score a few more runs.

'I would not have done it, if it was me. Because you cannot say what will happen next. Anyway, kudos to Ben Stokes for that decision. You may remember the last Ashes series. For the first time in my life, England gave Australia the first blow by doing what no other team had done before. If I was the captain, I would have tried to get a few more runs, especially when Joe Root was at the crease with a century,' he was quoted as telling the BBC.

For the Aussies, Nathan Lyon took four wickets while Josh Hazelwood took two and Scott Boland and Cameron Green took one wicket each. England, who won the toss and went into bat, lost Ben Duckett on the fourth ball of the fourth over.

England declared the innings at 393/8 on the first day and invited Australia to bat. Despite bowling four overs, England failed to take any wickets. The Aussies left the crease on 14 runs without losing a wicket.

