The Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes reaction to Zak Crawley's first-ball four goes viral; England fans elated (WATCH)

England commenced their campaign for the Ashes 2023 with a thrilling start in the first Test against Australia at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The much-anticipated clash between the two cricketing giants marked the beginning of the World Test Championship three. Opting to bat first, England remained faithful to their aggressive 'Bazball' approach, which was immediately exemplified by Zak Crawley on the very first delivery.

Pat Cummins, leading the Australian bowling attack, initiated the proceedings from over the wicket. Employing a common strategy, Cummins enticed Crawley to drive a ball outside off, aiming to induce an edge. However, the English opener seized the opportunity with gusto and unleashed a powerful cover drive that raced to the boundary, igniting a thunderous response from the home crowd. England captain Ben Stokes couldn't help but show his admiration for the shot.

It was Josh Hazlewood who drew first blood, breaking the run-a-ball partnership of 22 runs by inducing an edge from Ben Duckett. Crawley found a reliable partner in Ollie Pope, and together they defied the formidable trio of Hazlewood, Cummins, and Scott Boland, adding a valuable 70 runs for the second wicket.

The Australian side decided to introduce Nathan Lyon into the attack early, and the move paid off as he dismissed Ollie Pope, trapping the number 3 batsman leg before wicket after a well-played innings of 31 runs from 44 deliveries.

Undeterred by the loss of his partner, Crawley continued to showcase his batting prowess and impressively reached his 9th Test fifty, a remarkable achievement in his 100th First Class match. The final over of the session, bowled by Scott Boland, proved challenging for Crawley, as he was troubled by a couple of well-directed deliveries. Unfortunately, the last delivery caught the glove of Crawley, leading to an appeal from the Australian team. The decision was sent for review and eventually overturned in Australia's favour.

As the session concluded, former skipper Joe Root stood unbeaten at the crease, accompanied by current captain Ben Stokes. The English team suffered a stroke of misfortune when Harry Brook fell victim to an unfortunate dismissal, as the ball looped up and deflected back onto the stumps. Nevertheless, England's batting line-up, led by Root and Stokes, aims to regroup and continue their pursuit of a strong total in the Ashes opener.

