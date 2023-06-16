The Ashes 2023, ENG vs AUS: Umpire Nitin Menon reveals how handling Indian stars has made him 'match ready'

India's Nitin Menon is expected to be part of the umpiring team in the last three Ashes 2023 Tests. Ahead of his much-awaited debut, he opens up on how he has prepared for the high-octane England vs Australia clash.

Nitin Menon has improved greatly as an ICC Elite Panel umpire over the past three years while officiating at home under the constant pressure of the big Indian stars, positioning him well for his eagerly anticipated Ashes debut next month. Due to COVID-19-related travel limitations placed on foreigners, Menon participated in the bulk of India's home games after being inducted into the ICC Elite Panel in June 2020.

Nitin Menon's match total since June 2020 is now 15 Tests, 24 ODIs, and 20 T20 Internationals. The Indian umpire also had the opportunity to preside in a few T20 World Cups in the United Arab Emirates and Australia. Last year, he was in England for their home series against South Africa.

Ahead of his much-anticipated debut in the historic England vs Australia Ashes series 2023, Menon claimed that having the opportunity to work on so many games over the previous three years was a blessing in disguise.

The final three Ashes Test matches are set to feature Menon on the umpiring team. Menon considers officiating in games abroad to be much simpler because he has played most of his games in a high-pressure setting at home.

In an interview with news agency PTI, Nitin Menon said, "It has been a amazing experience working in Indian sub-continent in the first two years, doing Test matches and then getting to officiate in T20 World Cups in Australia and Dubai. I am working with best match officials and players has added to my umpiring experience. I have learnt a lot about my own character, how I behave under pressure, so lots of positives."

"When India play in India there is a lot of hype, lot of big stars in the Indian team they always try to create pressure on you, they always try to get those 50-50 decisions in favour of them but if we are in control of ourselves under pressure, then we don't focus on what they are trying to do," Menon added.

The Indian umpire believes that managing the big stars in the country demonstrates that he can manage any circumstance without getting worked up by the pressure put on him by players. " That has given me a lot of self confidence," he noted.

"Leading the Indian international panel of umpires at home has also been a big responsibility. I did not have a lot of experience initially (when he entered ICC elite panel) but the last three years has helped me grow as an umpire," said the only Indian in the elite panel.

Nitin Menon opens up on importance on being match fit for umpires

A diversity of personalities are encountered on the pitch by umpires. To deal with them, Menon believes that preparation—both physical and mental—is essential. The umpires often take a run around the pitch before to a big international match. Menon prefers to keep things straightforward when discussing his fitness.

"It is all about gym sessions and eating the right food. The more games you do your match fitness gets better as you are standing on the field for six seven hours. I don't have to do anything extra," Menon told PTI.

The umpired added, "I spend 75 minutes in the gym six days a week if I am not officiating. For mental strength, I don't do much. I feel the more games you do, the more you are put under pressure and you get to know more about yourself and you can self analyse your rights and wrongs and develop levels of concentration accordingly."

Talkin about dealing with aggressive and animated players on the field, Nitin Menon stated that ahead of any game, umpires are aware of who the players will be and prepare in advance. "If a player is expected to react in his typical way, we think about how we are going to handle him," he said.

"Some players put more pressure but we are tactically ready as to how we can handle them," said the 39-year-old cricketer turned umpire.

Nitin Menon shares his view on what to expect in the Ashes 2023 series

Menon will start playing in the third Test and on. He knows what to anticipate because he presided in England last year. "It will be a great series. I was there last year in England when they hosted South Africa. I could actually see what 'Bazball' is. So I know what to expect. Australia have a fantastic bowling line up and the England the way they are playing are redefining test cricket," Menon told PTI.

"Stakes will be high but for me every match is a game between bat and balll. Will keep it simple just watch the ball and make decisions accordingly. I am very excited about it too as this was my dream. I could not do the previous Ashes as it happened during COVID. So really looking forward to it and hopefully I will give my best shot there," he added.

Talking about the rise of Indian umpires in the ICC Elite Panel, Nitin Menon noted, "There are couple of very good umpires coming up . I don't think I will be the only one, sure there will be a couple of who can rise up the ladder if given proper exposure. I don't think Indian umpires are lacking in anything. The most important thing is giving them exposure at the right time. If we do that, we will find more umpires."

"It is very important to have played the game at any level. It makes you understand match scenario much better. I strongly believe someone who has played the game will do a better job as an umpire. The BCCI is looking to induct more former cricketers into umpiring, so the standards will improve gradually," he concluded.