    'Thank you for all the memories' - Murali Vijay announces international retirement; wishes pour in

    Murali Vijay has announced his retirement from international cricket. He represented India across formats and had a great stint in the IPL. Meanwhile, wishes have poured in for his laudable career.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 3:32 PM IST

    Indian opener Murali Vijay has decided to call time on his international career. The 38-year-old Tamil Nadu opener last played a fixture for India in 2018, during a Test at home against Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which the hosts had won, while his last limited-overs stint with India was back in 2015. His previous outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) happened in 2020, with former four-time champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). While he has had a couple of stints in county cricket with Essex and Somerset, it has not been convincing enough to earn him a recall with the Indian side, as he has now appropriately chosen to retire from the international formats.

    Taking to social media, Vijay wrote, "Today, with immense gratitude & humility, I announce my retirement from all forms of International cricket. My journey from 2002-2018 has been the most wonderful years of my life, for it was an honour to represent India at the highest level of the sport. I am grateful for the opportunities given to me by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA), Chennai Super Kings and Chemplast Sanmar."

    "To all my teammates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality. To cricket fans that have supported me through the ups & downs of international sport, I will forever cherish the moments I spent with you all, and your support has always been a source of motivation for me," added Vijay.

    "Lastly, I would like to thank my family & friends for their unconditional love and support throughout my career. They have been my backbone, and without them, I would not have been able to achieve what I have today. I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in new and different environments," Vijay continued.

    "I believe this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer, and I look forward to this new chapter in my life. I wish all my former teammates and the Indian cricket team all the best in their future endeavours. Thank you for all the memories," concluded Vijay, who has featured in 61 Tests, 17 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and nine Twenty20 Internationals (ODIs).

