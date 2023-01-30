Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: 'Only focused on winning the Under-19 Cup' - Shafali Verma after title triumph

    First Published Jan 30, 2023, 1:57 PM IST

    ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup: India came up with a dominant performance and tamed England in the final to lift the title in the inaugural edition. Meanwhile, skipper Shafali Verma has asserted that she was focused on winning the title.

    Image credit: Getty

    Not satisfied with the 2023 ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup conquest, batting sensation Shafali Verma has already set her eyesight on replicating the sensation with the senior women's team in less than two weeks. She will get her opportunity when the ICC Women's T20 World Cup gets underway on February 10 in South Africa, the same country where the nation just won the inaugural U-19 world competition. Shafali, 19, has already proved herself in India's senior side and is eager to make the visit to South Africa even more special with another silverware.

    "No, the big one also. I am someone who focuses on the task at hand. When I entered the Under-19s, I only focused on winning the Under-19 Cup, and we have won that today [Sunday]. I will look to take this winning confidence with me and win the senior World Cup. I will try and forget this and get involved with the senior setup and gel with the team and win the World Cup," Shafali said when asked if the U-19 trophy was the only one she was hoping to take back from South Africa.

    ALSO READ: Titas Sadhu - The tale of a sprinter and swimmer becoming a World Cup-winning pacer

    Image credit: PTI

    India on Sunday bested its maiden International Cricket Council (ICC) ICC title in women's cricket as many qualified teenagers raised the maiden U-19 World Cup with a seven-wicket win over England. The Shafali-led Indian team drove to do what its seniors could not by removing the final limitation in a global event.

    Image credit: PTI

    India first skittled out England for a paltry 68 in 17.1 overs and returned to achieve the nominal target in 14 overs, thus lifting the coveted trophy. Shafali was a part of the Indian unit that lost during the final hindrance at the 2020 T20WC when Australia won by 85 runs at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

    ALSO READ: 'HAPPY THAT MY DAUGHTER IS A PART OF THAT WIN' - PARSHAVI CHOPRA'S FATHER ON INDW U-19 T20WC TRIUMPH

    Image credit: Getty

    Shafali articulated that she still feels the ache from the beating. "Melbourne was a very emotional day for me in that final game. We didn't win the game. When I joined the Under-19 team, I was thinking, 'you know, we have to win this Cup.' I'm telling all the girls, 'We have to win this Cup. We are here for the Cup.'" Shafali recalled.

    Image credit: Getty

    "We had lost the World Cup, and it was tears of sadness. Today, they were tears of happiness because we achieved what we came here for. I tried controlling it, but it couldn't happen. I will see this as a big achievement and use this to learn something more. I will try to score more runs for India, and I will not be satisfied with this Cup. It is just the beginning," concluded Shafali.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Titas Sadhu: The tale of a sprinter and swimmer becoming a ICC Womens U-19 T20 World Cup-winning pacer-ayh

    Titas Sadhu: The tale of a sprinter and swimmer becoming a World Cup-winning pacer

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: India sneaks past in a low-scoring thriller against New Zealand; netizens gladdened-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: India sneaks past in a low-scoring thriller; netizens gladdened

    ICC Womens U-19 T20 World Cup 2023, IND vs ENG: India decimates England by 7 wickets, supporters delighted-ayh

    ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup 2023: India decimates England by 7 wickets; supporters delighted

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: Still no Prithvi Shaw as India asked to field first by New Zealand; Yuzvendra Chahal comes in-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 2nd T20I: Still no Shaw as India asked to field first; Chahal comes in

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23: Indian side is powerful; almost impossible to defeat in home conditions - Ian Chappell-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Indian side is powerful; almost impossible to defeat in home conditions' - Ian Chappell

    Recent Stories

    Samsung Pay becoming Samsung Wallet in India beginning January 31; know what's different - adt

    'Samsung Pay' becoming 'Samsung Wallet' in India beginning January 31; know what's different

    SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi goes braless; stuns in royal blue suit snt

    SEXY Pictures: Neymar's ex-girlfriend Bruna Biancardi goes braless; stuns in royal blue suit

    Lollapalooza India: Julian Casablancas watches Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, says 'I'm Very Inspired' RBS

    Lollapalooza India: Julian Casablancas watches Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, says 'I'm Very Inspired'

    Budget 2023: Varanasi handloom workers hope getting subsidy in electricity AJR

    Budget 2023: Varanasi handloom workers hope getting subsidy in electricity

    football isl 2022-23 kerala blasters fc ivan vukomanovic happy with clean sheet against northeast united fc snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC’s Ivan Vukomanovic happy with clean sheet against NorthEast United FC

    Recent Videos

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon