Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Team India's hilarious take on 'chilling' in Mohali ahead of clash against Afghanistan goes viral (WATCH)

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) offers a sneak peek into the Indian Cricket Team's rigorous training session in the freezing conditions of Mohali, led by captain Rohit Sharma.

    Team India's hilarious take on 'chilling' in Mohali ahead of clash against Afghanistan goes viral (WATCH) osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 5:17 PM IST

    The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided a glimpse into the training session of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team enduring the "chilling" weather in Mohali ahead of their first T20I against Afghanistan. In the shared video, players including Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, and Arshdeep Singh battled the cold during their practice, with even the head coach, Rahul Dravid, feeling the impact of the low temperatures.

    Amidst the shivers, Gill humorously remarks, "Not that cold, huh?" before admitting, "Actually, it's very cold. I think it would be around 7 degrees." He shares a tip, "I just keep my hands in my pocket, but I would not advise that unless you have hand warmers in your pocket."

    Rinku Singh expresses the intensity of the cold, saying, "Bhai sahab bahut thand hai," and reflects on the contrasting weather he experienced during a domestic game in Kerala. Axar adds, "Gujarat mein jab sardi apne peak pe hoti hai, tab bhi itna thand nahi hota," highlighting the unusual cold in Mohali compared to peak winter in Gujarat.

    With the T20I World Cup looming in June, head coach Dravid acknowledges the limited opportunities for the team to play together and emphasises the need for mental flexibility. The upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan serves as the Indian team's final T20I assignment before the global showpiece, and Dravid hints at relying on IPL 2024 performances for team selection.

    Also Read: Cricket fraternity pour in wishes for Team India coach Rahul Dravid as 'The Wall' turns 51

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 5:17 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Not after what Ranatunga said Sri Lanka request to BCCI to host few IPL 2024 games in island nation irks fans snt

    'Not after what Ranatunga said': SL's request to BCCI to host few IPL 2024 games in island nation irks fans

    Cricket fraternity pour in wishes for Team India coach Rahul Dravid as 'The Wall' turns 51 osf

    Cricket fraternity pour in wishes for Team India coach Rahul Dravid as 'The Wall' turns 51

    cricket David Warner's grand helicopter entry set to ignite BBL clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground osf

    David Warner's grand helicopter entry set to ignite BBL clash at the Sydney Cricket Ground

    IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India's probable playing XI for the T20I clash in Mohali; Who steps in for Virat Kohli? osf

    IND vs AFG 1st T20I: India's probable playing XI for the T20I clash in Mohali; Who steps in for Virat Kohli?

    India vs Afghanistan: Will rain play spoilsport in the first T20I at Mohali? osf

    India vs Afghanistan: Will rain play spoilsport in the first T20I at Mohali?

    Recent Stories

    Crypto Guest Posts: Understanding the What and Why for Success

    Crypto Guest Posts: Understanding the What and Why for Success

    Not after what Ranatunga said Sri Lanka request to BCCI to host few IPL 2024 games in island nation irks fans snt

    'Not after what Ranatunga said': SL's request to BCCI to host few IPL 2024 games in island nation irks fans

    SAG Awards 2024 nominations: Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession, receive top nods RBA

    SAG Awards 2024 nominations: Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession, receive top nods

    Kerala: Mar Raphael Thattil takes charge as fourth major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church rkn

    Kerala: Mar Raphael Thattil takes charge as fourth major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church

    Ram mandir: 7 traditional food of Ayodhya you must not miss AJR

    Ram mandir: 7 traditional food of Ayodhya you must not miss

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon