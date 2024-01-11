Cricket fraternity pour in wishes for Team India coach Rahul Dravid as 'The Wall' turns 51

The cricket world marked the 51st birthday of Rahul Dravid, the revered 'Wall of Indian Cricket' and current head coach of the Indian cricket team. Dravid received an outpouring of birthday wishes from fans, players, and cricket legends.

Throughout his illustrious career spanning 509 matches, Dravid amassed a staggering 24,208 runs across formats, earning him a well-deserved place in the prestigious ICC Hall of Fame. Beyond his on-field exploits, Dravid seamlessly transitioned into coaching, demonstrating a commitment to nurturing young talents, particularly with India's U-19 team.

As the present head coach, Dravid continues to significantly contribute to the development of the next generation of cricketers, symbolizing dedication and inspiration for aspiring players nationwide.

On Dravid's 51st birthday, the cricketing fraternity united to extend warm wishes to the revered icon. Messages from fans, players, and cricketing legends flooded social media platforms, expressing gratitude for Dravid's immense contributions to the sport.

Prominent figures like Harbhajan Singh and Dinesh Karthik conveyed their wishes on various platforms, reflecting the widespread admiration and respect Dravid commands within the cricketing community. A particularly special tribute came from Sachin Tendulkar, Dravid's longtime teammate and friend. The master blaster, known for his cricketing camaraderie with Dravid, took to Twitter to extend warm wishes to the 'Wall of Indian Cricket.' Tendulkar's heartfelt tribute resonated deeply with fans, highlighting the enduring bond shared by these cricketing giants.

