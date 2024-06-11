Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: The journey of Punjabi cricketers in the Canadian team

    Canada’s cricket team is a melting pot of diverse cultures, with Punjabis like Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, and Kaleem Sana finding a new home in cricket. Despite language fines and cultural differences, their shared passion for the sport unites them in their quest to elevate Canadian cricket on the international stage.

    T20 World Cup 2024: The journey of Punjabi cricketers in the Canadian team osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 11, 2024, 3:54 PM IST

    In the Canadian cricket team, players are fined for not speaking English to prevent forming small groups based on language or ethnicity. However, when two Punjabis come together, as Navneet Dhaliwal puts it, "only Punjabi comes out." Canada has more than just two Punjabis, both from eastern and western Punjab. "It's hard," says Dhaliwal. "We just keep paying fines."

    Punjabi is a difficult language to resist. Even Caribbean-born players in the Canadian team request Punjabi songs by artists like Sidhu Moose Wala and Shubh to dance to. For more gravitas in Punjabi music, they look to Pakistan.

    Pargat Singh: From Punjab to Canada

    Pargat Singh, born in Ropar in 1992 and raised in Jalandhar, was an opening batter for Punjab through various age groups. Despite his talent, he struggled with the politics of the senior team. Whenever Yuvraj Singh or Harbhajan Singh advocated for him, he played. When they weren't around, he was sidelined. This inconsistency led him to move to Canada at 24, where his brother already lived.

    In Canada, Pargat drove Uber and played cricket on weekends. Despite his family's pleas and friends' encouragement, he had lost his patience and gave up serious cricket. "That period of 2009 to 2014 was very hard on me," Pargat says. "I was aggressive in my decision-making. I didn't have a mentor in cricket, and didn't listen to anyone outside. I had given up from inside. 'Why is it happening to me?'"

    Kaleem Sana: A Star Dimmed by Injury

    Kaleem Sana, from Rawalpindi in the western side of Punjab, debuted in first-class cricket at 15 and was part of the Pakistan Under-19 squad. However, an injury in Zimbabwe before the World Cup fractured his L4 and L5 vertebrae, ending his World Cup hopes and his pace. The injury left him in a dark place, with anxiety and possible depression.

    Sana moved to Canada in 2015, sponsored by a friend, and played cricket on weekends while doing various odd jobs. In 2017, he saw Pargat play and pushed him to take cricket seriously again. Initially reluctant, Pargat eventually gave in, thanks to his mother and his continued gym training.

    A Cricketing Brotherhood in Surrey

    In Surrey, Vancouver, a house owned by cricket lover Khurram Dilshad became a shared resting space for cricketers. Pargat lived there when he started trying to make it to the Canadian team. Sana made his international debut for Canada in February 2022, with Pargat following in November that year. When Canada regained their ODI status in Namibia, Pargat was the highest run-getter.

    A United Team with Diverse Roots

    Talking to them during the India-Pakistan fervor, it's evident how disillusioned Indian and Pakistani Punjabis push each other to rediscover the sport. Dhaliwal, who played all his cricket in Mohali, recalls his early days with Shubman Gill. "I threw the first balls at him when he moved to Mohali," Dhaliwal says. "His dad asked me to throw balls at him to see how good he is. He must have been eight. I was in the Under-17 group. I still remember it clearly. I could see god had put talent in him."

    Dhaliwal's father took a risk and moved to Canada, where Dhaliwal eventually followed. Studying and helping with the family business, he also began coaching cricket. "It is more fun with different cultures," Dhaliwal says. "We get dance moves from the Caribbean-born guys, food from the Pakistanis, Sidhu Moose Wala and Shubh from us."

    Cricket's Growth in North America

    Canada plays Pakistan and India in quick succession, with a USA vs India match in between. If Canada manages an upset, they could make the Super Eights. Dhaliwal emphasizes the importance of North American teams doing well. "We want the world's attention. We keep playing US as close rivals, we win too, we lose some, but the more the cricket grows in US, the better it is for Canada."

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2024, 3:54 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka under pressure against Nepal; Rohit Paudel confident ahead of crucial encounter osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka under pressure against Nepal; Rohit Paudel confident ahead of crucial encounter

    MS Dhoni's Paris getaway: Family time amidst uncertain IPL future osf

    MS Dhoni's Paris getaway: Family time amidst uncertain IPL future

    WATCH: Kamran Akmal makes 12 o'clock joke on Arshdeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh replies, 'Your filthy mouth..' RKK

    WATCH: Kamran Akmal makes 12 o'clock joke on Arshdeep Singh, Harbhajan Singh replies, 'Your filthy mouth..'

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: Chris Gayle meets Rohit, Kohli in NY; tricolour blazer wins hearts (WATCH) vkp

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs PAK: Chris Gayle meets Rohit, Kohli in NY; tricolour blazer wins hearts (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant bags best fielder award of clash (WATCH) vkp

    T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant bags best fielder award of clash (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    7 best personal finance apps to manage money RBA

    7 best personal finance apps to manage money

    Actor Darshan arrested: Timeline of events revealed in murder case vkp

    Actor Darshan arrested: Timeline of events revealed in murder case

    T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka under pressure against Nepal; Rohit Paudel confident ahead of crucial encounter osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka under pressure against Nepal; Rohit Paudel confident ahead of crucial encounter

    Mirzapur 3: 7 reasons why THIS Prime Video series is popular RBA

    Mirzapur 3: 7 reasons why THIS Prime Video series is popular

    What does Virat Kohli eat in a day? A Glimpse into his plate RKK

    What does Virat Kohli eat in a day? A Glimpse into his plate

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon