Suspended Sri Lanka Cricket takes measures against political interference

In response to the ICC's action against "political interference," a new law is set to be introduced by the suspended Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to prevent undue meddling by individuals with significant influence in political spheres. A cabinet sub-committee, appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe in November, delivered its recommendations on Monday. This move followed the violation of ICC governance rules by the then Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe, who established an interim panel to manage SLC.

The ICC's swift response led to the suspension of SLC and the relocation of the Under-19 World Cup to South Africa this month. President Wickremesinghe subsequently dismissed Ranasinghe and his successor, Harin Fernando, and overturned the interim committee, reinstating the elected administration led by Shammi Silva.

Amid the crisis, Wickremesinghe expressed the intent to draft a new sports law, replacing the 1973 law that granted powers to the sports minister to appoint interim committees.

Foreign Minister Ali Sabry, heading the cabinet committee, reported a review of the current composition and structure of SLC, proposing reforms. The beleaguered sports body, prominent since the country's 1996 World Cup victory, has witnessed administrators vying for top positions through political interference, often violating ICC rules.

The existing voting structure for office bearers is frequently criticised for facilitating vote buying. The committee's investigation delved into Sri Lanka's low international rankings and identified measures to revamp the game at school, district, and provincial levels.

