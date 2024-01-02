Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Hardik Pandya's gym workout delivers exciting news for Indian cricket fans (WATCH)

    The suspense surrounding the fitness of Indian cricket team's dynamic all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, takes a positive turn as he shares a vigorous gym session on social media.

    First Published Jan 2, 2024, 5:04 PM IST

    The physical condition of the versatile all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, from the Indian cricket team, has been a topic of considerable discussion lately. Pandya had to withdraw from the Cricket World Cup 2023 due to an ankle injury sustained during the Bangladesh match. This injury led to his absence from the South Africa tour, and there were speculations about him potentially missing the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and other national team commitments.

    To the delight of fans, Pandya shared a glimpse of his gym routine on social media, showcasing an intense workout session. The accompanying caption, "Progress, everyday," brings positive news for followers of the Indian cricket team.

    Before the IPL 2024 auction, Pandya made headlines with his move to the Mumbai Indians from the Gujarat Titans, where he was also named the captain for the upcoming season. This leadership role marked a significant shift, replacing India skipper Rohit Sharma, who captained Mumbai Indians in the previous ten seasons.

    Pandya's recent performance with Gujarat Titans was impressive, contributing significantly with 833 runs at an average of 37.86 and a strike rate exceeding 133 in 31 matches from 2022-23. His all-round abilities were evident with 11 wickets, boasting a best bowling figure of 3/17.

    Having previously played 92 matches for MI from 2015-2021, Pandya accumulated 1,476 runs with an average of 27.33 and a strike rate over 153. Additionally, he claimed 42 wickets, showcasing his bowling prowess with a best of 3/20.

    Pandya boasts an impressive IPL record, winning five trophies – four with MI (2015, 2017, 2019, 2020) and one with GT (2022).

    Last Updated Jan 2, 2024, 5:04 PM IST
