    Suresh Raina's father Trilokchand passes away after losing battle to cancer

    Suresh Raina has lost his father. Trilokchand was battling cancer for a long time.

    Suresh Raina's father Trilokchand passes away after losing battle to cancer-ayh
    Ghaziabad, First Published Feb 6, 2022, 2:42 PM IST
    Former Indian batter Suresh Raina suffered a personal setback on Sunday. His father, Trilokchand, passed away after losing a long-fought battle with cancer. He happened to be a military officer, while his excellent mastery was of preparing bombs at the ordnance factory. He breathed his last at Raina's Ghaziabad residence.

    Trilokchand hailed from Rainawari in Jammu and Kashmir, which happens to be his ancestral village. He had migrated from the village in the 1990s following the Kashmir Pandits killing and settled in Muradnagar. He used to earn ₹10,000 per month as his salary, which was too low to afford the cricket coaching fees for Raina.

    ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar passes away - Virat Kohli to PV Sindhu - Sports fraternity mourns legendary singer's demise

    When Raina was admitted to the Guru Gobind Singh sports college in Lucknow in 1998, he began his journey as a cricketer, while the rest is history. Raina is careful of not mentioning something that reminded him of Trilokchand's struggle in Kashmir. Raina's strength and ability to take on any challenge mostly came from his father.

    Trilokchand was a massive influencer of Raina, and the two stayed together wherever Raina was in India. Also, when he was not with the Indian camp, he used to train Ghaziabad, as he wanted to stay close to his parents. Trilokchand's demise comes on a day when the entire nation is also mourning the death of legendary Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar.

    ALSO READ: Suresh Raina comes out in support of Saina Nehwal; slams actor Siddharth for using derogatory words

    Although Raina has not said anything about Trilokchand's demise, he does mourn Lata's death. "Deeply saddened by the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Didi. Your legacy will live on forever in our lives and in our hearts. Rest in peace. Om Shanti 🙏," he wrote on Twitter.

    Raina will be taking part in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Mega Auction slated for next weekend. He last played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before deciding against being retained. He may be roped in by his new home franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which would also possibly be his final IPL season.

    Last Updated Feb 6, 2022, 2:42 PM IST
