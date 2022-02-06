  • Facebook
    Lata Mangeshkar passes away: Virat Kohli to PV Sindhu - Sports fraternity mourns legendary singer's demise

    Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday morning. The legendary Indian singer was 92 and was battling COVID for nearly a month. Indian sportspersons have mourned her demise.

    Kolkata, First Published Feb 6, 2022, 12:51 PM IST
    It was a sad day for Indians on Sunday. Legendary veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away after battling COVID for nearly a month, leading to multiple organ failures. She breathed her last at the Beach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. As a result, the entire nation mourned her heartbreaking demise, including top sportspersons from the country.

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Lata ji. Her melodious songs touched millions of people around the world. Thank you for all the music and the memories. My deepest condolences to the family & the loved ones. 🙏" On the other hand, ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu wished peace for her soul.

    ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar passes away at 92 due to 'multiple organ failure'

    Renowned Indian female wrestler Geeta Phogat tweeted, "Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away at the age of 92. May her soul rest in peace. 🙏💐" Also, veteran Indian hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejed noted, "End of an era🙏🙏. May her soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones 🙏"

    Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its Twitter to grieve her death. "The BCCI joins the nation in mourning the loss of Bharat Ratna Smt. Lata Mangeshkar ji. The queen of melody enthralled the country for decades. An avid follower of the game and an ardent supporter of Team India, she helped create an awareness using music as a medium. #RIPLataji," it wrote.

    ALSO READ: Lata Mangeshkar and her special relationship with her siblings

    In the meantime, top Indian paddler Manika Batra tweeted, "Heartbreaking #LataMangeshkar ji. Heartfelt condolences to her family. #RIP" On the other hand, former Indian women's cricket skipper and legend Mithali Raj penned, "Extremely saddened by the demise of the Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar ji. A big loss for India. Her magical voice shall remain immortal. Om Shanti 🙏"

