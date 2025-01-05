'Superstar culture Bharat ko nahi chahiye': Irfan Pathan blasts Virat Kohli after Australia reclaim BGT| WATCH

In the aftermath of India's defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) on Sunday, former cricketer Irfan Pathan strongly criticized the 'superstar culture' in Indian cricket, calling for a shift toward a team-first mentality. Pathan's remarks, which targeted senior players like Virat Kohli, have sparked significant debate in Indian cricket circles.

Australia won the five-match series 3-1 and qualified for the WTC final against South Africa slated at the Lord's from June 11 to 15.

Also read: 'We speak for sake of TV & money, who are we?': Gavaskar's rant after Australia reclaims BGT goes viral| WATCH

Speaking on the issue, Pathan emphasized the importance of fostering a robust team culture over elevating individual players to a superstar status. "Superstar culture Bharat ko nahi chahiye. Bharat ko chahiye team culture," he declared, underscoring his belief that the focus should shift from individuals to the collective strength of the team.

Kohli, 36, endured one of his most challenging years in international cricket in 2024. In Test matches, he scored just one century — in the second innings of the opening BGT Test in Perth — while struggling against both spin in Indian conditions and pace overseas.

After his century in Perth during the BGT, Kohli's movements seemed to slow down further, as he finished with just 190 runs from nine innings at an average of 23.75. All eight of his dismissals came from shots with his bat hanging outside the off-stump, falling to various bowlers and deliveries of different lengths.

In a scathing critique, Pathan questioned the dedication of senior players, pointing out that Kohli's struggles are not being addressed with enough focus and hard work.

"Tell me, when was the last time Virat Kohli played domestic cricket? It's been years... we're talking about a decade. Even the great Sachin Tendulkar, who has now retired, played domestic cricket when he didn't need to. He did so because standing on the pitch for four days and then coming back to play in the second innings was important for him. In 2024, Kohli has an average of just 15 in the first innings. And if you exclude the last five years, his average drops below 30. Does India deserve this from a senior player? It would be better to give a youngster consistent opportunities and tell him to prepare. Even they would average around 25-30. The focus should be on the team, not individuals," Pathan said.

"We’re not disrespecting Virat Kohli; he’s done great for the country. But the issue is that he keeps getting out due to the same mistake, a technical flaw that he hasn’t addressed. Sunil Gavaskar is here on the ground—how long will it take for him or any other great to speak with Kohli and guide him? The mistake can only be corrected through hard work, which Kohli hasn’t shown," the former pacer remarked.

Gambhir talks about Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma's Test future

Following the defeat, Head Coach Gautam Gambhir has expressed support for the senior players, including Rohit and Kohli, but has also been cautious about speculating on their future. Gambhir believes that both players still have the hunger and passion to contribute, but ultimately, it will be their decision whether they continue playing for the national team.

"I can't talk about the future of any player," Gambhir said at the press conference after the series. "It's up to them as well. But yes, what I can say is that they still have the hunger. They still have the passion. They're tough people. And hopefully they can continue to take Indian cricket forward. But ultimately, as we all know, that whatever they plan, they will plan for the best interest of Indian cricket."

With India not playing another Test match until their tour to England in June 2025, the question remains whether the team will focus on nurturing young talent or continue relying on veterans like Kohli and Rohit, who will be well into their late 30s by then.

Also read: Australia reclaim BGT after 10 years: Bumrah's trophy stare compared to Messi's 2014 WC loss; see viral photo

Gambhir, while not ready to make definitive plans just yet, emphasized that decisions regarding player selection and future team composition will be made in the best interest of Indian cricket.

"A lot of things change in sport. Forms change. People change. Attitude change. Everything changes in sport. And we all know that five months is a long time. So, let's see before the [England] series what's going to happen. But whatever will happen, will happen for the best interest of Indian cricket," he said.

Latest Videos