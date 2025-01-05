Australia reclaim BGT after 10 years: Bumrah's trophy stare compared to Messi's 2014 WC loss; see viral photo

Australia reclaimed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after 10 years, with a viral photo of Jasprit Bumrah's solemn gaze at the trophy drawing comparisons to Lionel Messi’s 2014 World Cup loss.

In a moment that struck a chord with cricket and sports fans worldwide, Australian players celebrated their historic Border-Gavaskar Trophy triumph after a decade, while a photo of Indian stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah solemnly staring at the trophy went viral. Fans likened the image to Lionel Messi's heart-wrenching moment after Argentina’s loss in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final.

Bumrah, who had been a standout performer throughout the series with 32 wickets, was forced to sit out of the decisive moments on day three due to a back spasm. Australia chased down a target of 162 runs in just 27 overs, securing a 3-1 series victory in Sydney on Sunday. For Bumrah, watching from the sidelines as his team fell short was a moment of profound disappointment.

Bumrah, who was named Player of the Series for his exceptional 32 wickets, was unable to bowl on the final day due to a back spasm. His absence on a tricky, "spiciest wicket of the series" proved costly as the Indian bowling attack struggled to defend the target.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, a visibly disappointed Bumrah acknowledged the frustration but emphasized the importance of respecting his body.

"It was really frustrating but sometimes you have to respect your body, can't fight it. Disappointing, probably missed out on the spiciest wicket of the series," Bumrah said.

"Felt a bit of discomfort during my second spell in the first innings and had to check it out," he added.

India started the day at 141 for six but could only add 16 runs before being bowled out for 157 in their second innings. Australia capitalized on the situation, with a disciplined batting performance that ensured their historic triumph.

Reflecting on the series, Bumrah praised his team's efforts and the learning opportunities for young players like Nitish Reddy and Harshit Rana.

"The chat this morning was about the same thing, about having belief and showing character. Lots of ifs and buts, the whole series was fought hard, we were in the game today as well, not like we were out of it, this is how Test cricket goes," he said.

"Being in the game for longer, creating pressure, absorbing pressure and playing to the situation are all important. You have to adapt to the situations and these learnings will help us in the future," Bumrah added.

Bumrah remained optimistic about the future, highlighting the talent and growth within the Indian squad.

"They’ve (youngsters) gained a lot of experience, they’ll go from strength to strength. We’ve shown that we have a lot of talent in our group. Lot of the youngsters are keen, they’re disappointed that we haven’t won but they’ll take learnings from this experience. It was a great series, congratulations to Australia, they fought really well," he said.

The photograph of Bumrah gazing at the trophy quickly became the defining image of the series, drawing comparisons to Messi’s defeated look after Argentina’s loss to Germany (0-1) in the 2014 FIFA World Cup final. Fans took to social media to express their admiration for Bumrah's heroic efforts throughout the series, with many calling the photo the 'most heartbreaking picture from the BGT'.

Here's a look at how Indian fans reacted to Bumrah's viral photo staring at the Border-Gavaskar Trophy:

