'Sums up England's WC campaign': Adil Rashid's bizarre run out against SL takes internet by storm (WATCH)

In a must-win game for England in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 against Sri Lanka, Jos Buttler and Co. produced a horrifying display with the bat as they were bowled out for 156 at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday.

In their ODI World Cup 2023 match against Sri Lanka, defending champions England faced a significant challenge as they were dismissed for a mere 156 runs in just 33.2 overs. The must-win match for both teams, held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, saw England starting aggressively, amassing 44 runs without losing any wickets within the initial six overs. However, England's promising start quickly turned into a batting collapse, resulting in their second consecutive total of less than 200 in the tournament. This unexpected downturn in the England innings, which saw Ben Stokes scoring 43 runs, put Sri Lanka in a strong position.

Sri Lanka's Lahiru Kumara showcased an impressive performance with the ball, finishing his spell with figures of 7-0-35-3. Additionally, Angelo Mathews and Kasun Rajitha contributed significantly by claiming two wickets each, further hindering England's progress in the match.

Brief Scores - England: 156 all out in 33.2 overs (Jonny Bairstow 30, Ben Stokes 43; Kasun Rajitha 2/36, Angelo Mathews 2/14, Lahiru Kumara 3/35).

One of the highlights of the game was the wicket of Adil Rashid in the fag end of the England innings, which was a result of a bizarre run out. In the 32nd over of the game, Sri Lankan skipper Kusal Mendis caught Rashid napping at the non-striker's end fired in a gun throw to the stumps. The direct hit was referred to the third umpire and eventually the England cricketer was given out.

"Adil Rashid's dismissal sums up England's campaign. Bizarre, out of depth, complete lack of awareness!" wrote one user on X, while another added, "Adil Rashid did himself a Jonny Bairstow, any chance of talking spirit of cricket?"

A third user said, "Englishmen will never learn not to get out of the crease. Now just need a lecture on spirit of cricket from Adil Rashid."

A fourth user noted, "Will England talk about Spirit of Cricket on Adil Rashid run out post match?"

Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X following Adil Rashid's bizarre run out: