    'Sticker laga ke bhej do': BAS owner reveals Dhoni declined crores from bat sponsor in 2019 WC (WATCH)

     

    A viral video featuring BAS (Beat All Sports) owner Somi Kohli revealed that MS Dhoni declined any payment for displaying the BAS sticker on his bat during the 2019 ODI World Cup, opting to use a bat adorned with the BAS sticker throughout the tournament.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 14, 2024, 2:50 PM IST

    Former Team India captain and Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is not just known for his cricketing prowess but also for his remarkable humility and generosity both on and off the field. Despite his immense success and fame, Dhoni's actions often speak volumes about his character, showcasing his gratitude towards those who have supported him throughout his journey.

    In a recent viral video circulating on social media, the owner of Beat All Sports (BAS), Somi Kohli, shared an inspiring anecdote about Dhoni's selfless gesture during the 2019 ODI World Cup. Despite being one of the most recognizable faces in cricket and having the opportunity to capitalize on sponsorships, Dhoni chose not to accept a single rupee for displaying the BAS sticker on his bat throughout the tournament.

    BAS holds a special place in Dhoni's heart as it was the first sponsor to support him during the nascent stages of his international career. Rather than negotiating a fee for displaying the sticker, Dhoni simply requested Kohli to place the BAS sticker on his bat as a token of gratitude for the unwavering support extended to him. Even when Kohli approached Dhoni's wife and friends to accept the money, Dhoni remained steadfast in his decision to refuse any payment.

    This act of kindness and loyalty is emblematic of Dhoni's character, demonstrating his humility and appreciation for those who have been instrumental in his cricketing journey. Chennai Super Kings, the franchise he leads in the Indian Premier League (IPL), also joined in expressing gratitude towards BAS by prominently displaying the sticker during the World Cup.

    Furthermore, another heartwarming incident recently surfaced on social media, illustrating Dhoni's continued commitment to acknowledging the support he has received throughout his career. A picture circulated showing Dhoni sporting a 'Prime Sports' sticker on his bat during a practice session ahead of IPL 2024. Prime Sports happens to be a shop owned by one of Dhoni's close friends who has been a steadfast supporter throughout his storied career.

    This gesture by Dhoni exemplifies his genuine appreciation for the individuals and entities that have stood by him through thick and thin. Rather than seeking financial gain or personal glory, Dhoni's actions reflect his values of loyalty, humility, and gratitude.

    In a world where sporting icons often prioritize lucrative endorsements and personal accolades, Dhoni stands apart as a beacon of humility and generosity. His actions both on and off the field serve as a reminder of the power of gratitude and the importance of acknowledging the support of others in one's journey towards success.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2024, 2:52 PM IST
