New Zealand's Finn Allen blasted the fastest century in T20 World Cup history in Kolkata on Wednesday as his side hammered South Africa by nine wickets to reach the final.

New Zealand stormed into the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 with a crushing nine‑wicket win over the South Africa national cricket team in Kolkata on Wednesday night. The star of the show was Finn Allen, whose breathtaking innings turned what could have been a tricky chase into a one‑sided contest.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Playing in front of a packed crowd at Eden Gardens, Allen smashed the fastest century in T20 World Cup history, reaching the milestone in just 33 balls and guiding the New Zealand national cricket team comfortably into Sunday’s title clash.

Scroll to load tweet…

Record-Breaking Knock Rewrites History

Chasing 170 to win the first semi‑final, Allen unleashed a relentless assault from the start. He finished unbeaten on 100 off just 33 balls, shattering the previous tournament record of 47 balls held by Chris Gayle.

Allen sealed both his century and the victory in style, striking “two fours, two sixes and a four off successive balls” before roaring in celebration as New Zealand raced home with 7.1 overs to spare.

His innings was a masterclass in controlled aggression — eight towering sixes and 10 boundaries — leaving South Africa’s bowlers with no answers.

Scroll to load tweet…

Scroll to load tweet…

"Obviously, we wanted to start looking straight and obviously try and put them on the back foot early," said Allen.

"I think it's easy for me when Timmy's (Seifert) going like that, I can kind of just watch and then hit it when it's in my area and just try and give him the strike."

Seifert’s Support Sets the Platform

While Allen grabbed the headlines, Tim Seifert played a crucial supporting role. The opener struck 58 and shared a rapid 117‑run stand with Allen in just 9.1 overs, effectively putting the result beyond doubt early in the chase.

Seifert’s knock featured two sixes and seven fours and ensured New Zealand never lost momentum. South Africa’s only breakthrough came when Kagiso Rabada bowled Seifert in the 10th over, but by then the damage had long been done.

South Africa Falter After Strong Run

Earlier, South Africa — the 2024 runners‑up who had arrived unbeaten in seven matches — struggled to build a solid foundation after New Zealand elected to field first. The innings slipped to 77‑5, putting pressure on the middle order.

Marco Jansen provided resistance with an unbeaten 55 off 30 balls, hitting two fours and five sixes to lift the total to 169‑8. He also shared a 73‑run partnership with Tristan Stubbs, who contributed 29.

But the early breakthroughs had already tilted the match.

Spin Duo Tightens the Grip

New Zealand’s bowlers laid the groundwork for the win, with spinners Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie taking two wickets each.

McConchie struck early in the second over, removing Quinton de Kock for 10 and dismissing Ryan Rickelton with the very next ball, although Dewald Brevis denied him a hat‑trick. Ravindra then made key inroads, having Aiden Markram caught in the deep by Daryl Mitchell for 18 and sending David Miller back for six shortly after.

Brevis’ promising innings of 34 ended when Jimmy Neesham intervened, and Lockie Ferguson later bowled Stubbs as South Africa struggled to accelerate consistently.

Pace bowler Matt Henry, who had only returned on Tuesday night after flying home for the birth of his child, chipped in with figures of 2‑34.

Scroll to load tweet…

"We knew obviously how good South Africa are, and they've shown that throughout the tournament," said New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner.

"So, to put on a performance like that in a crunch game is obviously pretty pleasing."

"I think you look at conditions early and they bowled really well up front," said Markram.

"Ball didn't quite feel like coming on, some were just stopping on the wicket and some were hitting quite low on the bat and they made scoring really tough."

One Step From History

The victory is particularly significant for New Zealand, who only squeezed into the semi‑finals on net run rate but now find themselves one win away from their first T20 World Cup title.

They will face either India or England in Sunday’s final in Ahmedabad, riding the wave of one of the most explosive batting displays the tournament has ever seen. And if Allen’s form continues, the final could produce another unforgettable night.