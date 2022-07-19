Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Yasir Shah's 'Ball of the Century' moment (WATCH)

    Pakistan has been tough to Sri Lanka in the ongoing Galle Test. Meanwhile, Yasir Shah stunned the world with the 'Ball of the Century', reminding fans of Shane Warne.

    Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Yasir Shah Ball of the Century moment reminds fans of Shane Warne (WATCH)-ayh
    Galle, First Published Jul 19, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

    Pakistan is currently engaged in the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. While the Test is turning out to be a close encounter, it had a moment of magic from the visitors on Day 3 on Monday. Renowned leg-spinner Yasir Shah came up with a peach of a delivery that mesmerised the fans and reminded them of a late-great spin legend. As for the delivery, bowling to Kusal Mendis (76), Shah's ball pitched well outside the leg-stump and crashed onto the top of the off-stump as it spun unbelievably sharp, leaving the batter shell-shocked, along with the fans. They compared his delivery with the Australian spin-great, Shane Warne.

    It was during the Ashes 1993 when Warne pulled off a magical delivery at Old Trafford in Manchester. The ball had landed quite wide of the leg-stump but spun so sharp that Mike Gatting went on to leave, only to find it crashing onto his off-stump. The Englishman was so confused about what had transpired that he stood at the crease for two minutes to process. He also consulted his partner and the umpire regarding what had just happened.

    As for the ongoing Test, Pakistan has a chance to win this tie. Having batted first, Lanka posted 222, while the visitors could manage 218 in the opening innings. The hosts extended their lead to 341, while orthodox-spinner Mohammad Nawaz bagged a fifer, whereas Pakistan was handed a target of 342.
    Brief scores: SL 222 & 337 (Fernando- 64, Mendis- 76, Chandimal- 94; Nawaz- 5/88) leads PAK 210 & 9/0 by 333 runs.

