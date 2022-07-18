Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

Stokes, who has scored 2919 runs in 104 ODIs and taken 74 wickets, will play his last match against South Africa at his home ground in Durham on Tuesday.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from One-Day International cricket on Monday. Stokes, who has scored 2919 runs in 104 ODIs and taken 74 wickets, will play his last match against South Africa at his home ground in Durham on Tuesday.

The 31-year-old's Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's will be remembered the most.

Stokes, who is England's Test captain, scored an unbeaten 84 in that match to send the match into a Super Over as England claimed their first 50-over World Cup title.

"I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format.

"This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way," he said in an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement.