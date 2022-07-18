Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

    Stokes, who has scored 2919 runs in 104 ODIs and taken 74 wickets, will play his last match against South Africa at his home ground in Durham on Tuesday.

    Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket
    Author
    Team Newsable
    London, First Published Jul 18, 2022, 5:56 PM IST

    England all-rounder Ben Stokes announced his retirement from One-Day International cricket on Monday. Stokes, who has scored 2919 runs in 104 ODIs and taken 74 wickets, will play his last match against South Africa at his home ground in Durham on Tuesday.

    The 31-year-old's Player-of-the-Match performance in the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand at Lord's will be remembered the most.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Ben Stokes (@stokesy)

    Stokes, who is England's Test captain, scored an unbeaten 84 in that match to send the match into a Super Over as England claimed their first 50-over World Cup title.

    "I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. 

    "This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way," he said in an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) statement. 

    Last Updated Jul 18, 2022, 5:56 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ind vs eng 2022 Hardik Pandya states 4-wicket haul against England in T20s was a confidence booster snt

    Hardik Pandya states 4-wicket haul against England in T20s was a confidence booster

    IND vs ENG 2022, 3rd ODI: India win by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1; Centurion Rishabh Pant applauded snt

    IND vs ENG 2022, 3rd ODI: India win by 5 wickets, clinch series 2-1; Centurion Pant applauded

    out of form Virat Kohli's response to Babar Azam's show of support sparks meme fest on Twitter snt

    Virat Kohli's response to Babar Azam's show of support sparks meme fest

    IPL window to be extended to two and a half months from next ICC FTP: Report snt

    Two-and-a-half-month window reserved for IPL from next ICC FTP: Report

    Out-of-form Virat Kohli shares interesting 'perspective'; supporters believe star 'will fly' soon snt

    Out-of-form Virat Kohli shares interesting 'perspective'; supporters believe star 'will fly' soon

    Recent Stories

    What is Marburg virus reported in Ghana Know its symptoms treatment and more gcw

    What is Marburg virus reported in Ghana? Know its symptoms, treatment and more

    Sita Ramam: Song Kaanunna Kalyanam is pure poetry; songs feature Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur RBA

    Sita Ramam: Song Kaanunna Kalyanam is pure poetry; songs feature Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur

    Elephant sprints to rescue a man from drowning; old video won netizens' hearts - gps

    Elephant sprints to rescue a man from drowning; old video won netizens' hearts

    US restaurant sells dosa as naked crepe for Rs 1400 vada as dunked doghnut desis cant keep calm gcw

    US restaurant sells dosa as 'naked crepe' for Rs 1400, vada as 'dunked doughnut'; desis can't keep calm

    Sri Lanka crisis: Acting President Wickremesinghe declares emergency ahead of presidential election - adt

    Sri Lanka crisis: Acting President Wickremesinghe declares emergency ahead of presidential election

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon
    India at 75 JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    India@75: JRD Tata, the man who demolished the white man's prejudices

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt snt

    India@75: Story of the legendary Santhal Revolt

    Video Icon
    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Embarrassment for Congress: Kerur violence victim's kin throws Rs 2 lakh given by Siddaramaiah

    Video Icon
    Viral video UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred refuse to let him go gcw

    Viral video: UP students cry profusely as teacher gets transferred, refuse to let him go

    Video Icon