Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Sri Lanka thrash India by 8 wickets to clinch maiden Women’s T20 Asia Cup; WATCH winning moment

    In a historic victory, Sri Lanka secured their first-ever Women's T20 Asia Cup title by defeating India by eight wickets in Dambulla on Sunday.

    Sri Lanka thrash India by 8 wickets to clinch maiden Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 watch winning moment snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jul 28, 2024, 6:24 PM IST

    Captain Chamari Athapaththu’s explosive fifty, complemented by Harshitha Samarawickrama’s steady half-century, powered Sri Lanka to an eight-wicket victory over defending champions India, securing their maiden Women’s T20 Asia Cup title on Sunday. This defeat marks only the second time in nine editions of the Asia Cup (WODI and WT20I formats) that India has lost a final, with the previous loss occurring against Bangladesh in 2018 in Kuala Lumpur.

    Chasing a challenging target of 166, Sri Lanka excelled thanks to Athapaththu (61, 43b, 9x4, 2x6) and Samarawickrama (69 not out, 51b, 6x4, 2x6), reaching 167 for two in 18.4 overs.

    Athapaththu and Samarawickrama put together an 87-run partnership, keeping Sri Lanka consistently ahead of their opponents.

    The second-wicket stand showcased a balance of styles, with Samarawickrama’s calm approach complementing the aggression of her captain.

    Athapaththu reached her fifty in just 33 balls, while Samarawickrama took 43 balls to achieve the same milestone, highlighting their differing shot selections.

    Athapaththu scored all around the field and launched a stunning assault on left-arm spinner Tanuja Kanwar, hitting two fours and a six in her first over.

    In contrast, Samarawickrama, lacking the power of her senior, utilized clever placements, including reverse sweeps against left-arm spinners Deepti Sharma and Radha Yadav.

    As Sri Lanka approached a safer position, Samarawickrama increased the tempo, notably hitting a slog-swept six off Yadav over mid-wicket.

    In the midst of Sri Lanka's chase, Deepti Sharma managed to bowl Athapaththu around her legs with a fuller delivery, sparking celebrations among the Indians, who had appeared lethargic in the field until that moment.

    However, the celebrations were short-lived as Samarawickrama found an able partner in Kavisha Dilhari (30 not out, 16b, 1x4, 2x6). The duo added an unbeaten 73 runs off just 40 balls for the third wicket, guiding their team to victory.

    Equal credit goes to the Sri Lankan bowlers for stifling India's typically free-flowing batters.

    Smriti Mandhana's resilient half-century (60, 47b, 10x4) helped India post a competitive 165 for six, with support from Jemimah Rodrigues (29, 16b, 3x4, 1x6) and Richa Ghosh (30, 14b, 4x4, 1x6).

    However, the Indian batters faced a tight contest against a range of Sri Lankan spinners. The home side included only one pacer, Udeshika Prabodhani, with the rest of the attack comprising slow bowlers.

    The Lankan bowlers capitalized on the slow pitch, often leaving the Indian batters frustrated.

    Shafali Verma (16 from 19 balls) notably struggled to time her shots effectively.

    Smriti Mandhana had a stroke of luck at 10 when her weak chip off spinner Dilhari (2/36) was dropped at covers by Samarawickrama.

    Mandhana punished the hosts for this mistake with some beautiful shots, especially against Prabodhani, hitting three fours in the sixth over to take India to 44 without loss.

    However, Verma was soon out, leg before to Dilhari, after being struck on the pads while attempting a shot to the on-side.

    As the Power Play ended, Mandhana resorted to some creative shots, like scoops behind the stumps, to find boundaries.

    The Indian vice-captain, who reached her fifty in 36 balls, had to frequently create space for herself or shuffle across the stumps to find the ropes due to the ball not coming onto her bat smoothly.

    While Mandhana managed to counter the deck's slowness, it proved challenging for Harmanpreet and Uma Chetry, who was promoted to No. 3.

    At 87 for three in the 12th over, India needed to accelerate, and an aggressive Rodrigues provided the impetus alongside Mandhana, adding 41 runs off 25 balls for the fourth wicket.

    However, Rodrigues' run out and Mandhana's dismissal left India at 133 for five in 16.5 overs.

    Ghosh played a typically brisk innings, including a powerful slog-swept six off Dilhari over mid-wicket.

    In partnership with Pooja Vastrakar, Ghosh added 31 runs for the sixth wicket, helping India surpass the 160-run mark.

    Brief Scores: India 165/6 in 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 60, Jemimah Rodgrigues 29, Richa Ghosh 30; Kavisha Dilhari 2/36) lost to Sri Lanka 167/2 in 18.4 overs (Chamari Athapaththu 61, Harshitha Samarawickrama 69*, Kavisha Dilhari 30*; Deepti Sharma 1/30) by 8 wickets.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2024, 6:35 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs SL T20I Thought I was hallucinating Fans go berserk over Sri Lankan bowler Kamindu Mendis' ambidextrous bowling snt

    'Thought I was hallucinating': Fans go berserk over Sri Lankan bowler Kamindu Mendis' ambidextrous bowling

    7 or 8 bags Rohit Sharma's quirky forgetfulness shows up in bag-count confusion; WATCH viral video snt

    '7 or 8 bags?': Rohit Sharma's quirky forgetfulness shows up in bag-count confusion; WATCH viral video

    In most heated times exhale take a step back Dravid's advice to new coach Gambhir wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    'In most heated times, exhale, take a step back': Dravid's advice to new coach Gambhir wins hearts (WATCH)

    IND vs SL, 1st T20 Preview: Gambhir, Suryakumar aim for immediate impact as India faces troubled Sri Lanka snt

    IND vs SL, 1st T20 Preview: Gambhir, Suryakumar aim for immediate impact as India faces troubled Sri Lanka

    Former India head coach Rahul Dravid's son, Samit, gets contract with Warriors in KSCA T20 snt

    Former India head coach Rahul Dravid's son, Samit, gets contract with Warriors in KSCA T20

    Recent Stories

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian women's archery team loses 0-6 to Netherlands in quarterfinals snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Indian women's archery team loses 0-6 to Netherlands in quarterfinals

    Paris Olympics 2024: Tennis star Sumit Nagal crashes out in first round, loses to France's Corentin Moutet snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: Tennis star Sumit Nagal makes first-round exit after loss to France's Corentin Moutet

    PV Sindhu: A look at India's badminton queen's income, cars, net worth and more gcw

    PV Sindhu: A look at India's badminton player's income, cars, net worth and more

    A pragmatic pause: India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision in defense yields to immediate needs gcw

    A pragmatic pause: India's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision in defense yields to immediate needs

    SEXY Photos: Disha Patani looks SUPER HOT in BIKINI as she takes a dip in the beach [PICTURES] ATG

    SEXY Photos: Disha Patani looks SUPER HOT in BIKINI as she takes a dip in the beach [PICTURES]

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July' vkp

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: 'We assisted soldiers day and night for 3 months until end of July'

    Video Icon