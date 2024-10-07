Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sri Lanka appoints Sanath Jayasuriya as permanent head coach till March 2026; SLC says 'the legend returns'

    Sri Lanka appoints Sanath Jayasuriya as permanent head coach till March 2026; SLC says 'the legend returns' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 7, 2024, 12:34 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 7, 2024, 12:34 PM IST

    Former Sri Lankan captain Sanath Jayasuriya has officially been appointed as the permanent head coach of the Sri Lankan men’s national cricket team, effective October 1, 2024, as confirmed by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC). His tenure will run until March 31, 2026.

    Jayasuriya, who previously held the position in an interim capacity, guided the team during a challenging series of matches against India, England, and New Zealand. Under his leadership, the Sri Lankan side faced a 2-1 Test series defeat in England and struggled in the T20 format against India. However, they produced a remarkable performance to beat Rohit Sharma’s team in a One Day International (ODI) match in August.

    In a positive turn, Sri Lanka managed to achieve a clean sweep against New Zealand in a two-match Test series held in Galle, enhancing their standing in the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.

    SLC's Executive Committee cited the team's improved performances during recent tours as a significant factor in Jayasuriya's appointment.

    "Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Sanath Jayasuriya as the head coach of the national team. The Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket made this decision taking into consideration the team’s good performances in the recent tours against India, England, and New Zealand, where Jayasuriya was in charge as the ‘interim head coach.’. The appointment came into effect on October 1, 2024, and will remain until March 31, 2026," the SLC said in a post on X.

    Jayasuriya stepped into the coaching role following the departure of Chris Silverwood after the T20 World Cup in the Americas. A legendary figure in Sri Lankan cricket, Jayasuriya had an illustrious playing career, amassing 13,430 runs in 445 ODIs at an average of 32.36, including 28 centuries and 68 half-centuries. He was instrumental in Sri Lanka's triumph at the 1996 ODI World Cup and also served as a Member of Parliament from 2010 to 2015.

    With Jayasuriya at the helm, the Sri Lankan cricket team aims to build on recent successes and make significant strides in international cricket over the coming years.

