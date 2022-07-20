SL vs PAK 2022, Galle Test: Twitter acclaims Abdullah Shafique's 160 as Pakistan goes up 1-0

Pakistan has given a tough fight to Sri Lanka to win the Galle Test by four wickets. As it goes up 1-0 in the two-Test series, Twitter acclaimed Abdullah Shafique's brave knock of an unbeaten 160.

In what turned out to be a competitive encounter, Pakistan eventually had the upper hand in the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. On Wednesday (Day 5), the visitors raced to a four-wicket win to go up 1-0 in the two-Test series, thanks to opener Abdullah Shafique's superb innings of an unbeaten 160. Although the hosts did well across departments, Shafique's too good of an innings proved a bit too much for them. The Lankans will have a chance to draw the series in the second and final Test, to be played at the same venue, from Sunday. Meanwhile, Twitter was highly delightful and acclaimed the show by Shafique.

Winning the toss, Sri Lankan skipper Dimuth Karunaratne opted to bat, as the Lankans could manage just 222, with Dinesh Chamdimal (76) being the top scorer. At the same time, pacer Shaheen Afridi nailed it with a four-for. As for the Pakistanis, they fell short by four runs despite skipper Babar Azam's valiant knock of 119, while orthodox spinner Prabath Jayasuriya troubled them with his five-for.

With a lead of four runs, Lanka extended it quite well by adding 337 more, with Chandimal remaining unbeaten on 94, whereas orthodox spinner Mohammad Nawaz rattled it with a fifer. With a target of 342, it would be a tricky task for the Pakistanis, as it finished on 222/3 on Day 4.

Resuming Day 5 on the overnight score, Pakistan lost Mohammad Rizwan (40) to Jayasuriya 54 runs later, followed by Agha Salman (12) to the same man at 298 and Hasan Ali (5) to off-spinner Dhananjaya de Silva four runs later. Nevertheless, Shafique and Mohammad Nawaz (19*) ensured to see through the chase to get the job done and draw first blood.

Brief scores: SL 222 & 337 (Fernando- 64, Mendis- 76, Chandimal- 94; Nawaz- 5/88) lost to PAK 218 & 344/6 (Shafique- 160*, Azam- 55; Jayasuriya- 4/135) by four wickets.