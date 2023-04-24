Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sachin Tendulkar turns 50: Sehwag's 'Shirshasana' and Triple H lead birthday wishes for Master Blaster (WATCH)

    Sachin Tendulkar has struck a personal milestone by turning 50 on Monday. As he celebrates the landmark, his former Indian opening teammate Virender Sehwag has led the birthday wishes for the Master Blaster through the 'Shirshasana' yoga.

    First Published Apr 24, 2023, 5:06 PM IST

    Monday happens to be a special day for former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar. He has hit a personal milestone after completing 50 years of his life and is now 50, as he celebrates his 50th birthday on the day. Consequently, the Indian cricket fraternity is excited and has showered him with all the blessings and wishes.

    Meanwhile, the one person who led Tendulkar's birthday wishes was his former opening partner Virender Sehwag, who took to his social media handles to share a video of him performing the 'Shirshasana' yoga posture, where he is standing on his head upside-down. "Maidaan par jo aapne kaha, uska ulta hi kiya, toh aaj aapke iconic 50th birthday par toh aapko Shirshasana karke wish karna hi tha [Did the opposite of what you told on the ground. Thus, wishing you on your 50th birthday through Shirshasana makes complete sense]. Wish you a very happy birthday, @sachin_rt Paaji, aap jiyo hazaaron saal, Saal ke din ho ek crore [May you live a thousand years, with a year having one crore days]," he captioned.

    Among the others to wish him was his ICC World Cup-winning team member Yusuf Pathan, who wrote, "Half-century of life, full century of achievements! Wishing @sachin_rt Paji a wonderful birthday!" Also, former two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) wished him by noting, "Be it Eden, MCG or Wankhede, "𝘚𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯, 𝘚𝘢𝘤𝘩𝘪𝘯..." is forever!"

    Also, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) legend and current creative head Triple H stunned his fans by wishing the Master Blaster, as he said, "Sachin, the master blaster, my friend! On behalf of all the WWE Universe, Happy 50th birthday! Another incredible milestone. You have inspired generations across the world on and off the Cricket field. Encouraging fans to believe in the impossible, which is everything we believe and stand for at WWE. We wish you all the best. Happy Birthday, Sachin!"

