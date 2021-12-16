Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence, says Board will deal with it appropriately

Amidst the public 'conflict' between India's Test captain Virat Kohli and BCCI over the ODI captaincy change, President Sourav Ganguly broke his silence saying that Board will deal with the matter appropriately.

Speaking to a bunch of reporters in Kolkata, Sourav Ganguly said, "I have no comments. I have nothing to say. BCCI will deal with it appropriately."

While addressing a press conference yesterday, Virat Kohli had said that he was contacted 1.5 hours before selection for Tests, where the chief selector discussed the Test squad with him. "Before the call ended, I was told that the five selectors had decided that I wouldn't be ODI captain anymore. There was no prior communication about this," Kohli added. This revelation by the Indian Test skipper sparked a virtual face-off between the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) and Virat Kohli.

Earlier today, cricket expert Harsha Bhogle said that this 'conflict' puts Rahul Dravid in a rather tricky situation and added that this could add to the coach's task of winning a Test series in South Africa.

Meanwhile, legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had said that BCCI President Sourav Ganguly 'surely should be asked' why there is this discrepancy. Gavaskar also pointed out that it is time the BCCI starts clear communication channels to avoid any such fiasco in future. "Sometimes, even if that is not needed, a press release is also good enough. A good press release giving all the reasons makes life a lot easier," Gavaskar told India Today.

1983 World-Cup winning captain Kapil Dev too voiced his opinion on the Virat Kohli-BCCI saga, saying that the Indian Test skipper's statements that exposed his differences with the Board on the issue of captaincy were ill-timed as they created an unwanted controversy just ahead of a crucial South Africa tour. "It is not good to point fingers on anybody at this point in time. The South Africa tour is coming and please pay attention to the tour," Kapil Dev told ABP News.

India and South Africa will play three Tests, starting December 26, followed by as many ODIs in January 2022. India's ODI and T20 skipper Rohit Sharma will miss the Test series due to a hamstring injury.