    Arjun Tendulkar seeks NoC from Mumbai; eyes playing for Goa next season

    Arjun Tendulkar has not made his First-Class and List-A debut for Mumbai yet. Meanwhile, he has sought a NOC from Mumbai as he intends on playing for Goa next season.

    Mumbai, First Published Aug 11, 2022, 5:51 PM IST

    Legendary Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun looks set to leave Mumbai, as he will likely shift his loyalty to south-western neighbours Goa in the upcoming domestic season. The 22-year-old left-arm pacer, who has been roped in by the Indian Premier League's (IPL's) record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI), has played just a couple of games for Mumbai. Both happened during the 2020-21 edition of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Haryana and Puducherry. It is being reported that Arjun has already applied for the No Objection Certificate (NoC) from the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

    "Getting maximum game time on the ground is important for Arjun at this juncture of his career. We believe the shift will improve the probability of Arjun featuring in more competitive matches. He is embarking on a new phase of his cricketing career," said SRT Sports Management in a statement.

    Arjun had played a couple of 'Tests' for the India U-19 against Sri Lanka three years back, besides featuring in the Mumbai probables for the white-ball leg of the domestic season, even ahead of the upcoming season. His biggest disappointment has been his drop from the Mumbai squad this season, as he wasn't given a chance to prove his mettle.

    People who have monitored his progress feel that the youngster has the right attitude and work ethic but needs consistent game time to showcase his capabilities. He was recently a part of MI's developmental squad, playing many Twenty20 (T20) matches in England. The likes of Kumar Kartikeya, Anmolpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, and Dewald Brevis also happened to be a part of the squad that played T20s against club teams.

    A senior Goa Cricket Association (GCA) did acknowledge that Arjun is likely to be considered among the state's pre-season probables. "We have been looking for left-hand bowling talent to add players to the middle order with multiple skills. In this context, we invited Arjun Tendulkar to join the Goa side. We will be playing pre-season trial matches (white ball), and he will be playing in those games. The selectors will then take a call based on his performance," Suraj Lotlikar (GCA president) informed PTI.

    Among the other Indian cricket legends from Mumbai whose sons traded for different state sides was Sunil Gavaskar's son Rohan moved to Bengal as an 18-year-old. He finished as one of the state's highest run-scorers, besides captaining the side in multiple seasons. Regarding Goa, before Arjun, former Indian skipper Mohammed Azahrauddin's son, Mohammed Asaduddin, had played two Ranji Trophy matches during the 2018 season.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2022, 5:51 PM IST
