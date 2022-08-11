UAE ILT20 2023: Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran unveiled as marquee signings

The ILT20 2023 of the UAE is starting to take shape. On Thursday, quite some players, including Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran and more, were unveiled as marquee signings.

A new Twenty20 (T20) league is all set to enlighten the cricket world, as the International League T20 (ILT20) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be early next year. The tournament is tipped to be the second-most expensive domestic T20 league after the Indian Premier League (IPL). The preparations for the same are underway, with three of the IPL franchises having owned teams in the six-team competitions. While the team names are yet to be fully revealed, some of the marquee player signings were announced on Thursday. The list features Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Dasun Shanaka, Ollie Pope, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, reports IANS.

General Secretary of Emirates Cricket, Mubashshir Usmani, stated, "Our team continues to be impressed with the quality of talent committed to participating in the ILT20. We are very pleased to see the list of Marquee players grow in stature, evident through our latest reveal, and we are encouraged to see exciting, emerging talent join such experienced names from world cricket."

On Monday, the list of marquee players involved quite a few top names, including Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Wanindu Hasaranga and Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Andre Russell, Dawid Malan, Evin Lewis, Fabien Allen, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Dushmantha Chameera, Akeal Hosein, Tom Banton, Sandeep Lamichhane, Rovman Powell and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Another list of players was unveiled by the ILT20 organisers that included lesser-popular players, like Will Smeed, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Thompson, Sheldon Cottrell, Andre Fletcher, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Bas de Leede, Chris Benjamin, and Bilal Khan. More lists involving players are expected to be announced in the coming days.

As for the ILT20, it would consist of 34 matches, with matches to be played across three venues: Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. The six teams' names are MI Emirates, Lancer Capital, Gulf Giants, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, and Capri Global, while the remaining franchise is yet to announce its team name.