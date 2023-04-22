Sachin Tendulkar's 50th birthday: Why does Yuvraj Singh consider him his 'guardian angel'?

Sachin Tendulkar is all set to turn 50 on Monday. Ahead of his 50th birthday, his former Indian teammates are opening up on their journey alongside the Master Blaster, while Yuvraj Singh has revealed that he considers him his "guardian angel".

Legendary former Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is not just a cricketing idol for former swashbuckling Indian batter Yuvraj Singh but a "guardian angel" who would offer excellent solutions and lessons in times of crisis, both on and off the field. One of India's greatest white ball players and hero of two World Cup triumphs, Yuvraj has been one of Tendulkar's closest friends in the Indian dressing room, and for him, the maestro is a life coach.

"When I played international cricket, we had coaches, but he was my' go-to' person if I faced any technical issues with my batting. He provided solutions, but he wasn't just my cricketing idol," Yuvraj, currently vacationing in the United Kingdom (UK), told PTI ahead of the legend's 50th birthday.

"Beyond 22 yards also, he is like a guardian angel for me. Paaji would be one of the first persons I would dial whenever I faced any personal crisis or dilemma. And, he would always have the best life lessons and advice for me," he said. He remembered Tendulkar's concern when he had sleepless nights and regularly coughed and vomited during the 2011 World Cup, which he singlehandedly won for India with more than 350 runs and 15 wickets.

"Even I didn't know it was cancer. Sachin would regularly check on me, and also, during my treatment in the US, he was always concerned about my recovery," added Yuvi. Yuvraj even remembers when he met Tendulkar for the first time, and it was the legendary Kapil Dev who introduced the teenager Tendulkar to schoolboy Yuvraj.

"Sachin had just started playing for India and became a sensation. Kapil Paaji took me to Sachin, and I shook hands with him for the first time," Yuvraj couldn't recollect the series as he was barely ten years old then. For the record, Yuvraj's father, Yograj Singh and Kapil Dev learnt their cricket together in Chandigarh under the same coach, Dronacharya awardee, late Desh Prem Azad.

Ask him about his favourite on-field partnership with Tendulkar, and Yuvraj remembers a "special Test match". "If you look back at the scorebook, Sachin and I haven't had too many long partnerships in ODI cricket as he generally opened, and I batted at No. 6 for the better part of my career," Yuvraj said.

"But in Test cricket, we had a 150-plus stand against England in Chennai in December 2008. We were chasing 387 and won the game in the late afternoon. Sachin scored a hundred, and I got 80 odd [85]. But that Test remains special as it was the first match after the 26/11 terrorist attack in Mumbai. The country was coping with the tragedy, and we were all very emotional and overwhelmed with so many innocent lives lost. And that Test happened within a fortnight," he continued.

"For Sachin, coming from Mumbai, it was even more deep and personal. That partnership on the fifth day and chasing a near 400 target will remain special. I was ecstatic that I lifted Sachin once the chase was complete," Yuvraj said. In One-Day Internationals (ODIs), Yuvraj remembers his 138-run partnership off only 16.4 overs against a New Zealand attack comprising Tim Southee, Kyle Mills and Jacob Oram.

"We talk about the two knocks in Sharjah and the 98-run innings at Centurion, which I believe was his best ODI knock. But, one innings close to my heart would be his 163 at Christchurch in 2009, and he could have easily gotten a double hundred that day but was retired hurt. I also got 80 plus [87], and we both scored 72 off five overs at one stage. This hundred isn't much talked about, but it was an effort worth remembering," he recalled.

Tendulkar remains a prankster for his friends, and Yuvraj has often been a 'victim' of his numerous practical jokes. "Sachin loves Japanese food, and I was then a junior in the team. So, he took some of us out for dinner, and I tasted sushi for the first time. But, a disaster happened after some time. Sachin told me to taste another cuisine, Wasabi and promised it was sweet. I started chewing and was a mess as it was the complete opposite," he remembered.

Call it a pleasant beauty of life, Tendulkar's son Arjun, who recently had a couple of impressive IPL games, is a big Yuvraj fan. "I know. I looked up at his dad, and he looks up to me. He is a Southpaw like me, and all the hard work he put in is showing. But trust me; the kid can also hit big sixes. In the pre-season, he wanted to train, and I arranged for it at my father's academy. My father dotes on him," he articulated.

So, what will be his wish for his role model's 50th birthday? "Obviously, long and healthy life and keeping us entertained. But, on his 50th birthday, I want to challenge him to beat me in a game of golf," he concluded in jest.