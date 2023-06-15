Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishabh Pant's fast recovery leaves BCCI surprised; Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah eye Asia Cup return

    Wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant's fast recovery at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru, has reportedly surprised the medical staff and the BCCI as they aim to get him ready for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023.

    First Published Jun 15, 2023, 4:44 PM IST

    The National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, where the India wicketkeeper is receiving rehabilitation after he survived a catastrophic car crash last December, as well as the BCCI and the medical team, have been reportedly taken aback by Rishabh Pant's quick rate of recuperation.

    Also read: 'NO MORE CRUTCHES Day' - Rishabh Pant gets back to walking on his legs (WATCH)

    While the BCCI is aiming to expedite Pant's rehabilitation to try to get him ready for the ODI World Cup this year, according to ESPNCricinfo, the recuperation process is likely to take longer. However, Pant, who recently began to walk without crutches and ascend stairs without any support, has not been disturbed by the possibility of not playing cricket in 2023.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    While skill work is still quite some time away, Pant is thought to be mostly pain-free, and under the direction of physio S Rajnikanth, the wicketkeeper has reportedly increased his lower-body and upper-body mobility exercises. Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and M. Vijay have previously received aid from Rajnikanth in recovering from significant injuries. Pant has been with Thulasi Ram Yuvaraj, another NCA physio, ever since he was airlifted to Mumbai days after the vehicle accident.

    Pant last played in December 2022, during India's trip of Bangladesh. While Pant's absence from the field has been a major setback, it is known that he has been keeping himself busy and optimistic. Pant is said to have watched the World Test Championship final with some of the other Indian players receiving rehabilitation at the NCA, including Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, and Prasidh Krishna. India suffered a 209-run defeat to Australia at the ICC ultimate Test played at The Oval last week.

    Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah could make Asia Cup 2023 return

    Meanwhile, according to the report in ESPNCricinfo, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah are eyeing a return in the Asia Cup 2023 to be played from  August 31 to 17 September. According to the ACC, four matches of the series will be played in Pakistan, while the remaining 9 games will be played in Sri Lanka.

    Recently, Bumrah and Shreyas underwent back surgeries; as a result, they missed the IPL and the WTC final and are presently recuperating at the NCA. The NCA medical team is hopeful that both players will be able to compete in the Asia Cup. 

    Also read: Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host 4 games for 1st time in 15 years; 9 matches to be played in SL

    Shreyas was forced to withdraw from the last Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in March in Ahmedabad due to a bulging disc in his lower back. After that, the Indian batter had surgery in London in May and is now undergoing physiotherapy.

    In March, Bumrah underwent surgery in New Zealand for a recurrent back issue. Since the domestic T20Is against Australia in September of last year, he has not played. Bumrah, who reportedly specialises in rehabilitation, has lately begun light bowling workloads that will progressively rise.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2023, 4:46 PM IST
