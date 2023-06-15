Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan to host 4 games for 1st time in 15 years; 9 matches to be played in SL

    The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has confirmed the official dates for the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

    The Asia Cup 2023 tournament dates have been officially announced by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). The tournament is scheduled to take place from August 31 to September 17. The tournament will kick off with four matches in Pakistan, as the ACC has approved a hybrid model for the event. Following the initial matches, the tournament will then shift to Sri Lanka for the remaining nine matches. This year, the Asia Cup will be played in the One-Day International (ODI) format.

    The Asia Cup 2023 will feature six teams: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal. It is noteworthy that Nepal has qualified for the continental tournament for the first time. Sri Lanka is the reigning champion, having emerged victorious in the 2022 final against Pakistan, which took place in the United Arab Emirates.

    In the league stage of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament, India has been grouped with Pakistan and Nepal, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan form the second group. Following the league stage, the top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four round-robin stage. Finally, the two teams that emerge from the round-robin stage will compete in the tournament's final.

